Don’t look now, but if the NFL playoffs began this weekend, the New York Jets would be in for the first time since 2010. A four-game winning streak in the first half of the season has their record at 5-3 overall, and the NY Jets’ odds of making the playoffs are improving by the week. It’s why Jets fans, who watched their team go 4-13 last season, might want to put a little extra money on the team.

One of the biggest reasons to hope is that this is Coach Robert Saleh’s second season, and he’s had more time to get the pieces in the places he wants. Saleh and GM Joe Douglas snagged some great draft picks in April, and they’ve managed to fill out the offense with some receivers who might finally turn QB Zach Wilson into the weapon Jets fans have hoped for since he was drafted in 2021.

Claim a $50 free bet for the next Jets game with DraftKings NY Promo Code

New York Jets Odds to Make the Playoffs

New York sportsbooks have all kinds of bets available for the 2022-2023 NFL season. You can bet on regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the AFC or NFC Championships, fewest/most points scored, player props, and more.

And, of course, odds on which teams are most likely to make it to the NFL playoffs. Here are the prices that oddsmakers have for the Jets to make it to the postseason as of Oct. 26.

As a result of their 5-3 record, the Jets’ odds in various markets have come crashing down. In a competitive AFC playoff picture, the Jets will need to keep winning more than they lose if they want to qualify for the postseason. We’ve got the most competitive futures odds for the Jets:

Plenty of optimism: NY Giants Odds to make the playoffs

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the teams predicted to make the playoffs and their running odds at Caesars NY. While the Jets are nowhere near the top, another New York team, the Buffalo Bills, is looking strong in odds to win the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills: -10,000

Philadelphia Eagles: -10,000

Kansas City Chiefs: -3500

Minnesota Vikings -2400

Baltimore Ravens: -800

Tennessee Titans -320

San Francisco 49ers -320

Miami Dolphins -280

New York Giants -200

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -160

A champion in New York?: Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds

NY Jets Regular Season Update

The first game post-Breece Hall did not go so well for the Jets. Despite a good start that saw them build a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter, the Jets fell to the New England Patriots 22-17. The defense did a good job of holding the Patriots to field goals more often than not, but the offense made too many mistakes, including QB Zach Wilson’s three interceptions, to keep up on the scoreboard in the second half.

The task gets tougher for New York this weekend as it plays host to the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 6. A win would be a major boost for the Jets in their quest to make the playoffs, and it would even make their chances of winning the division significantly better. The betting odds for the game, however, have the Bills as heavy favorites.

Buffalo is favored by 13 points at most sportsbooks, and the total is anywhere from 46.5 points to 47.5 points.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger