NY Giants Odds to Make the Playoffs

Will the Giants beat the odds this year or add a disappointing second half to a string of lackluster seasons? A look at the NY Giants playoff odds is a good place to start answering that question.

It wasn’t going to be too hard for NY Giants to outperform their 2021 season when they won four games. In fact, thanks to a 6-2 start, they’ve already done that. The Giants haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 when they lost the Wild Card Game, but things are looking up this season.

Claim a free $50 bet + a match bonus of up to $1,000 with DraftKings NY Promo Code

But wait! During the offseason whispers started that the Giants could be one of the biggest sleepers of the season. The most important change to the Giants this year is the coaching staff. New head coach Brian Daboll and new GM Joe Schoen were key figures in the Buffalo Bills’ success in recent years, and Giants fans are hoping to see what they can do this season.

We think the team has a shot at surprising us all. The Giants have won four in a row and now head to Seattle for their longest road trip of the season.

New York Giants Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

With the NFL season in full swing, New York sportsbooks are getting in on the action. You can wager on all kinds of bets, from regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the NFC or AFC Championships, fewest points scored, most points scored, player props, and more.

One of the most popular wagers is who will make it to the NFL playoffs. The Giants’ odds are looking better than they have in years. Here is a glance at their odds to make the playoffs at various sportsbooks as of Oct. 26

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

If you’re looking to hedge your bets, we recommend putting your money in a few different team pots. For example, the Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds are looking good. And while the Giants’ odds are good if you’re hoping for an upset, here’s a list of the teams with the shortest odds on Caesars Sportsbook to make the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills: -10,000

Philadelphia Eagles: -10,000

Kansas City Chiefs: -3500

Minnesota Vikings -2400

Baltimore Ravens: -800

Tennessee Titans -320

San Francisco 49ers -320

Miami Dolphins -280

New York Giants -200

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -160

Claim a $1,250 First Bet on Caesars with Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBETFULL

NY Giants Regular Season Update

The Giants finally found how the other half lives in a 27-13 road loss to Seattle last weekend. New York had made a habit of rallying in the fourth quarter to emerge victorious, but that’s what Seattle did this time. The Giants tied the game with a Graham Gano field goal with 11 minutes left in the game, but the Seahawks scored two touchdowns in the next six minutes to ice the game.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak, but New York is still tied for second place in the ultra-competitive NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys. Both of those teams are 6-2, while the Philadelphia Eagles continue to lead the division and the NFL with a 7-0 record.

The Giants are off in Week 9, and they will return to action on Sunday, Nov. 13, with a home game against the Houston Texans.

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten