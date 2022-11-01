Right now, more than 2 in 5 (42%) Americans would not be able to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense. That being said, more than half (56%) have emergency funds.

On average, Americans have about $8,500 tucked away for a rainy day, and for many, that day has already come. Nearly half (48%) have used money from an emergency fund, and more than 1 in 5 (21%) have withdrawn from a 401K or IRA.

96% of people manage their finances themselves. Despite that, 1 in 4 (26%) are not confident in their ability to manage money. Only 1 in 10 (12%) said they currently have a financial advisor.

While 85% are open to financial advice from others, 15% would prefer people keep their recommendations to themselves.

Others don’t keep a close eye on their bank accounts at all and are not pulling out the calculator to budget regularly. In fact, nearly 1 in 3 (27%) do not budget at all. Gen Zers are the worst at it (31%) followed by Gen X (26%), Baby Boomers (26%), and Millennials (25%).