NY Jets vs. New England Patriots Odds and Betting Preview

The Sunday, Oct. 30, New York Jets-New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium will have a different look.

The surging NY Jets will enter the game with a four-game winning streak — their latest a 16-9 victory at Denver — and an overall 5-2 mark, sitting in second place in the AFC East behind Buffalo. New England (3-4) is coming off a 33-14 home loss to Chicago a modest two-game winning streak.

However, the Jets once again are in an underdog role (+2.5) to the Patriots, mainly due to the loss of rookie running back sensation Breece Hall and second-year stud guard Elijah Vera-Tucker to season-ending injuries.

The Patriots are in the midst of a quarterback controversy between second-year starter Mac Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe.

This will be a statement game for the Jets, who need a victory to lift them over the Patriots’ stigma that has plagued them for the past 21 years.

Top 3 Sportsbooks for Football Betting

With the NFL season nearing its midway point, online sports betting apps in NY are running at full speed when it comes to betting action. Whether you’re looking for a deposit match or a big risk-free wager, all of the sportsbooks have bonus options for new customers.

There are many more than this, but here are a few of the offers available this week.

Postseason chances looking up: NY Jets Odds to make the playoffs

N.Y. Jets vs. New England Patriots Betting Odds

The Jets may be on a four-game winning streak, and they may be playing at home for this game, but they are not getting any respect. Despite losing to the Chicago Bears by 19 points on Monday night, the Patriots opened as 1.5-point favorites against the Jets and have stayed in that favorite position through the middle of the week.

Here are some of the best odds available at a few sportsbooks.

Coach of the Year Odds: Jets and Giants coaches near the top of odds boards

A Closer Look at Each Team

Jets Offense

The Jets’ 5-2 start is their best since 2010, and it marks the ninth time in their history that they had five wins after seven games.

Quarterback Zach Wilson has completed 58 of 101 attempts for 693 yards with just one touchdown and two interceptions. He has been sacked eight times. Last week against Denver, Wilson was a pedestrian 16 of 26 for 121 yards.

Without Hall in the lineup, Wilson needs to raise his level of play. His touchdown production is a concern, and the critics are back on him.

Disgruntled receiver Ejiah Moore should be back in the spotlight with Davis out. Rookie receiver Garrett Wilson caught four balls last week, and he also will be a major player. Tight end Tyler Conklin will need to be a consistent performer like he has been in the first six weeks.

Second-year running back Michael Carter, the team’s leading rusher a year ago, will again be the lead back and veteran Ty Johnson will help. Newly acquired James Robinson from Jacksonville has been bothered with injuries the past two years and is in the final year of his current deal. If healthy, Johnson will be ready to prove himself.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein is having an All-Pro season hitting 7 of 8 field goal attempts. He converted all three attempts last week in Denver that carried the Jets to victory.

The Jets are ranked 13th overall offensively, scoring 21.4 points per game. Their red-zone offense is tied for ninth (60%), but they are 29th in third-down conversions (32.7%).

Patriots Offense

Late Wednesday evening, all signs pointed to Jones being the starter Sunday. However, Jones had a quick hook last week, and he will need to produce early.

Jones was 3-for-6 for 13 yards with an interception, while Zappe was 14-for-22 for 185 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. For the season, Jones is 67-for-103 for 799 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions, and Zappe is 68-for-192 for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Neither has been overly impressive through seven games.

Running back Rhamodndre Stevenson has 487 yards on 98 carries with four touchdowns, and Damien Harris has 265 yards on 60 carries.

Jakobi Myers has 26 catches for 355 yards, and DeVante Parker has 15 grabs for 321 yards. Stevenson has eight catches for 39 yards last week.

Ex-Jet Nick Folk is as steady as they come and has made 11 of 12 field goal attempts.

This isn’t a well-known Patriots group, but it has managed to get it done.

Overall, the Pats are ranked 17th in scoring (20.1 points per game), and 12th in rushing offense (122.6 yards per game). Their third-down conversion rate is ranked 12th (41.8%), but their red-zone offense is 26th (47.6%).

Jets Defense

The Jets rank 10th in total defense (314.7 yards). Their rushing defense is 11th (105.3 yards) and their passing defense is 13th (209.4 yards). However, their third-down defense is 41.5% (20th), and their red-zone defense is 63.2% (25th).

Through the first seven weeks, edge rusher Carl Lawson and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams both rank in the top 10 in pressures and hits. Lawson has 29 hurries and 15 hits, and Williams has 26 pressures and 13 hits. Williams has five sacks, and Lawson has three.

Linebacker CJ Mosley extended his streak of seven or more tackles in a game to 22. Mosely has a team-high 70 tackles, which is among the league’s best. Rookie corner Sauce Gardner’s stock continues to rise, as he has 12 pass deflections and 33 tackles.

Patriots Defense

Always a league cornerstone, the Pats’ defense is ranked 15th in overall defense (345.3 yards allowed per game). The Patriots are 12th in pass defense (208.6 yards) and 25th in rush defense (136.7 yards). New England has allowed 20.9 points per game (14th), and it has 21 sacks (fifth). In addition, the Pats are 16th in red-zone defense (54.5%), and 28th in third-down defense (44.4%).

Defensive end Deatrich Wise has five sacks and 28 tackles. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley has 42 tackles, and safety Devin McCourty has 36 tackles.

Linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Jack Jones both have two interceptions.

Injuries and Series History

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (illness) didn’t practice Wednesday and are doubtful for Sunday.

Patriots center David Andrews (concussion), defensive lineman Christain Barmore (knee), and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) didn’t practice Wednesday and are doubtful for Sunday.

This will be the 124th meeting between the two clubs, and the Patriots have a 69-53-1 advantage.

New England has won the last 12 meetings, and the Jets’ last win was Dec. 27, 2015, in a 26-20 overtime victory at MetLife. Since 2007, the Jets have six wins in the series.

Prediction

Despite their major losses due to injuries, the Jets desperately need a victory here mentally more than anything else. This will be on Wilson to prove he is a franchise quarterback. Pats’ head coach Bill Belichick will have the Pats fine-tuned and ready, but the Jets will prove they are ready for prime time. Take the points (+2.5) in a tight game all the way to the end — J-E-T-S, 24-22.

Overall Prediction Record: 5-2

AP Photo/Adam Hunger