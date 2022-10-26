Don’t look now, but if the NFL playoffs began this weekend, the New York Jets would be in for the first time since 2010. A four-game winning streak through Week 7 has their record at 5-2 overall, and the NY Jets’ odds of making the playoffs are improving by the week. It’s why Jets fans, who watched their team go 4-13 last season, might want to put a little extra money on the team.

One of the biggest reasons to hope is that this is Coach Robert Saleh’s second season, and he’s had more time to get the pieces in the places he wants. Saleh and GM Joe Douglas snagged some great draft picks in April, and they’ve managed to fill out the offense with some receivers who might finally turn QB Zach Wilson into the weapon Jets fans have hoped for since he was drafted in 2021.

Claim a $50 free bet for the next Jets game with DraftKings NY Promo Code

New York Jets Odds to Make the Playoffs

New York sportsbooks have all kinds of bets available for the 2022-2023 NFL season. You can bet on regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the AFC or NFC Championships, fewest/most points scored, player props, and more.

And, of course, odds on which teams are most likely to make it to the NFL playoffs. Here are the prices that oddsmakers have for the Jets to make it to the postseason as of Oct. 26.

As a result of the four-game winning streak, the Jets’ odds in various markets have come crashing down. In a competitive AFC playoff picture, the Jets will need to keep winning more than they lose if they want to qualify for the postseason. We’ve got the most competitive futures odds for the Jets:

Plenty of optimism: NY Giants Odds to make the playoffs

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the teams predicted to make the playoffs and their running odds at Caesars NY. While the Jets are nowhere near the top, another New York team, the Buffalo Bills, is looking strong in odds to win the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills: -10,000

Philadelphia Eagles: -10,000

Kansas City Chiefs: -2800

Minnesota Vikings -950

Baltimore Ravens: -420

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -260

New York Giants -260

Tennessee Titans -195

San Francisco 49ers -190

Cincinnati Bengals -175

A champion in New York?: Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds

NY Jets Regular Season Update

If the Jets are going to keep their winning streak going, they’ll have to do so without star rookie RB Breece Hall, who suffered a serious knee injury in last week’s win over the Denver Broncos and will miss the rest of the season. It’s a vicious blow because Hall was the catalyst of the offense that was doing just enough to win due to QB Zach Wilson’s inability to be a serious threat in the passing game.

To its credit, New York made an immediate move to make sure all of the running responsibility does not fall onto second-year back Michael Carter. The Jets traded a conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for RB James Robinson, who gave way to Travis Etienne in recent weeks.

The Jets will try to make it five wins in a row on Sunday, Oct. 30, in a AFC East tilt against the New England Patriots. New England is coming off a Monday Night loss to the Chicago Bears and appears to have a quarterback controversy. Despite that, the Patriots are 1.5-point favorites against the Jets.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski