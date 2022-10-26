NY Giants Odds to Make the Playoffs

Will the Giants beat the odds this year or add a disappointing second half to a string of lackluster seasons? A look at the NY Giants playoff odds is a good place to start answering that question.

It wasn’t going to be too hard for NY Giants to outperform their 2021 season when they won four games. In fact, thanks to a 6-1 start, they’ve already done that. The Giants haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 when they lost the Wild Card Game, but things are looking up this season.

But wait! During the offseason whispers started that the Giants could be one of the biggest sleepers of the season. The most important change to the Giants this year is the coaching staff. New head coach Brian Daboll and new GM Joe Schoen were key figures in the Buffalo Bills’ success in recent years, and Giants fans are hoping to see what they can do this season.

We think the team has a shot at surprising us all. The Giants have won four in a row and now head to Seattle for their longest road trip of the season.

New York Giants Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

With the NFL season in full swing, New York sportsbooks are getting in on the action. You can wager on all kinds of bets, from regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the NFC or AFC Championships, fewest points scored, most points scored, player props, and more.

One of the most popular wagers is who will make it to the NFL playoffs. The Giants’ odds are looking better than they have in years. Here is a glance at their odds to make the playoffs at various sportsbooks as of Oct. 26

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

If you’re looking to hedge your bets, we recommend putting your money in a few different team pots. For example, the Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds are looking good. And while the Giants’ odds are good if you’re hoping for an upset, here’s a list of the teams with the shortest odds on Caesars Sportsbook to make the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills: -10,000

Philadelphia Eagles: -10,000

Kansas City Chiefs: -2800

Minnesota Vikings -950

Baltimore Ravens: -420

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -260

New York Giants -260

Tennessee Titans -195

San Francisco 49ers -190

Cincinnati Bengals -175

NY Giants Regular Season Update

The Giants just keep finding ways to get it done. They scored a touchdown and a field goal in the fourth quarter last weekend to defeat the host Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17. It was New York’s third consecutive win in which it rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit and fourth such win this season.

Saquon Barkley continues to dominate in the running game, and QB Daniel Jones is doing just enough to be effective. He’s turning it on with his legs, too, including a 107-yard performance against Jacksonville.

The Giants head to Seattle on Sunday, Oct. 30, to take on another team that has surprised the masses this season. The Seahawks are favored by three points on Sunday, and the total at most sportsbooks is 45 points.

