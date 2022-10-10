Yankees Playoffs Betting Odds and Player Props

The plot is thickening! The next round of MLB playoffs gets underway this Tuesday, with NL and AL Division Series matchups after some surprise wins and agonizing losses in the Wild Card series. The Yankees, who have been blissfully resting and resetting since clinching a bye to the ALDS, will be back in action Tuesday night, taking on the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. We’ve got the Yankees Playoffs betting odds and a full preview for sports fans and sports bettors alike.

The Yankees had a lot to celebrate after reversing a tough August, clinching the AL East title, and moving up in the odds to win the World Series. Not to mention Aaron Judge’s trip to history.

But it’s the Cleveland Guardians who had everyone’s attention this weekend. The Guardians sealed their spot in the ALDS in just two games against the Tampa Bay Rays and held the Rays to just one run across 24 innings. The first game was one of the shortest playoff games, while Saturday’s nail-biter went for 14 agonizingly scoreless innings. Oscar Gonzalez blasted a walk-off home run as the first hit in the bottom of the 15th, becoming the 13th player ever to clinch a playoff series with a walk-off homer.

The Guardians are the youngest team in the major leagues and were expected to have a simple rebuilding season. But the energetic roster has become the little engine that could. While their total roster budget ($69 million) is a fraction of the size of the Yankees’ ($249 million), they managed to clinch the AL Central title, lock in the AL No. 3 seed, and finish just seven games behind New York. Their enthusiasm has been fun to watch.

But big hitters win playoffs, and the Yankees have those over the Guardians in spades. With Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton, the Guardians’ pitching rotation will have a tough time keeping balls in the ballpark. Last season’s playoff teams went 2-17 if they didn’t hit a homer. Teams that homered 2+ times won 71% of the time.

Yankees Playoffs Betting Odds: Yankees vs. Guardians

The Yankees are heavily favored by oddsmakers to win the five-game series. Here are the best Yankees playoffs betting odds across top New York online sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Guardians is a tale of two cities. New York is one of the largest markets in the MLB, while Cleveland is one of the smallest. The Yankees entered the 2022 season swinging, and by June, they seemed uncatchable with 50 wins. The Guardians, on the other hand, began the season plodding, getting to 50 wins a whole month after the Yanks. In September, the Guardians hit an astonishing stride, winning 21 of 29 games. They won 12 of their final 15 games of the regular season.

The Yankees have won 5-of-6 against the Guardians this season, though both series were in the first half of the season before the Guardians really picked up steam. Still, the Yankees have the postseason veterans and the home run star power that tends to clinch playoff games. If you like an underdog, this is a great series to put money on the Guardians. If you like a conservative bet, go with the Yankees.

The Yankees and Guardians will play the first two games in New York, on Tuesday and Thursday, and travel to Cleveland for Game 3. If the series goes to a fourth or fifth game, Game 4 will be in Cleveland, and Game 5 back in New York.

Here’s the full schedule, and we’ll keep you updated throughout the series:

Watch the games on TBS and MLB.TV.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Guardians

Against the Rays, Cleveland’s pitching rotation showed up. Across two games and 24 innings, they only allowed one run on nine hits and six walks. In other words, collectively, they pitched at a 0.38 ERA.

The Yankees, too, have great pitchers, starting with Gerritt Cole, who led the league in strikeouts during the regular season with 257. But the team has been riddled with injuries, and pitching consistency has suffered. If they can stay healthy, they’ll likely use Nestor Cortes, Frankie Montas, Jameson Taillon, and Luis Severino for their starting rotation.

Gerrit Cole (12-8, 3.50 ERA)

Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA)

Player Props for Yankees vs. Guardians

Player props are a great way to jazz up your sports betting experience, going beyond game lines to invest in the outcomes of specific players. Here are some of the best odds for player props for the upcoming series.

Aaron Judge

In addition to making history with the most homers in the drug-testing era, Aaron Judge is the most likely candidate to win the AL MVP. He also nearly claimed the elusive AL Triple Crown, dropping to second only in one category, batting average. Luis Arraez narrowly beat Judge with a batting average of .316 to Judge’s .311. Judge has a batting average of .235 against Guardians’ pitchers, with a total of four hits, two homers, and three RBIs across six games and 17 at-bats.

Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton has been inconsistent due to injury this season, but if he can stay hot through the playoffs, he’ll be one of the most important players on the Yankees’ deep team. He had 31 homers and 78 RBIs in the regular season. Interestingly, he’s been slightly less effective against Guardians’ pitching, getting just three hits, one RBI, and one homer in 20 at-bats and striking out five times.

Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo is another hitter to look to in this series, where homers could matter a lot. He has 32 home runs this season and 75 RBIs. He’s showed up against Cleveland, too, with six hits, two homers, and three RBIs in 20 at-bats.

José Ramírez

“He’s inevitable.” It’s the tagline the Guardians’ have clearly chosen for José Ramírez, their third baseman and star player. Ramírez helped end Cleveland’s 19-year playoff drought in 2016, and is a four-time All-Star player and three-time Silver Slugger Award-winner. He has a massive 126 RBIs and 29 homers. Against the Yankees, though, Ramírez didn’t show up so well. He had a batting average of .111 with 18 at-bats across their six games and two hits for no runs.

Andrés Giménez

Former Met Andrés Giménez had a tough start with Cleveland in 2021, with even a brief stint in Triple-A. He’s come back literally swinging in 2022, though, batting nearly .300 and traveling to the 2022 All-Star Game. His 7.2 wins above replacement ranked him third in the American League behind Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Against the Yankees in the first half of the season, Giménez got 4 hits on 14 at-bats and 2 RBIs.

Elsewhere in the AL Playoffs

The Yankees snagged the No. 2 seed in the AL behind the Houston Astros. The Astros will play the No.5-seeded Seattle Mariners after the Mariners upset the No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays in just two games.

The winner of the Yankees/Guardians series will advance to the ALCS to face the winner of the Mariners/Astros series.

