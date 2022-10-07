Daniel Jones On the Move

Through four games, Jones has completed 63% of his passes, averaged 6.0 yards per attempt, tossed three touchdown passes and two interceptions, and produced a passer rating of 81.9.

He has been under pressure on almost 50% of his dropbacks and has attempted only four passes over 20 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. He has flourished in play-action, but he has struggled in the pocket.

Jones has been particularly effective running the ball, as he has rushed for 193 yards, 18 first downs, and two scores, and that can be a problem for the Packers. However, Jones has yet to produce over 200 yards passing. His biggest output was 196 yards in a 20-for-37, one interception performance in a 23-16 loss to Dallas.

However, if Jones can’t play, veteran Davis Webb, who had an outstanding preseason, will get the nod.

A Closer Look at Each Team

Giants Offense

It has been the running game that has gotten them off to their best start since 2016.

Barkley is the league’s leading rusher with 463 yards on 84 carries for a 4.07 clip and has two 100-yard games in his pocket. He has produced five rushes of more than 10 yards and has four gains of more than 20 yards through four games — more than he posted in 13 matchups last season. The only complaint could be that Barkley has been limited to two touchdowns. Barkley could be primed for a big day because the Packers’ run defense has allowed an average of just over six years per carry when it stacks the box with eight or more men. He also has 15 catches for 107 yards.

The chemistry and cohesiveness of the Giants’ offensive line in the first four games have been major contributors to the fast start and the production of the running game.

Their limited receiving corps continues to shine with the unheralded wide receivers Richie James and David Sills V, along with tight ends Daniel Bellinger and Chris Myarick. James and Sills have combined for 46 catches for 409 yards.

The offense could take a different look with Webb’s inexperience.

Giants Defense

The Giants signed former second-round pick and All-Pro safety Landon Collins to help their secondary.

The Giants rank 15th overall in the league on defense and they are among the top 10 in the league on pass defense. They rank eighth in pass yards allowed with 191.3 yards.

But their pass rush continues to be an issue, as they have a pass-rush win rate of 41%. Overall, they have nine sacks and no interceptions despite having the third-most blitzes with 57. Tackle Dexter Lawrence notched a pair of sacks last week against the Bears. They will need to improve their pass rush to control Rogers.

Packers Offense

In spite of Rogers’ passing talent, the Packers are 10th overall in run rate (44.8%), and James and Dillon have been workhorses. Jones has 321 yards and Dillon has 211.

Rogers has completed 89 of 129 attempts for 935 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has been sacked nine times. But Rogers has spread the ball around, as six receivers have 10 or more catches. Romeo Doubs has a team-high 18 catches for 184 yards. The Packers have been strong on third down, converting 42.6% of the time, which is ninth in the league, but they have seven turnovers.

Veteran kicker and the ageless Mason Crosby has made all four of his field goal attempts.

Packers Defense

The Packers allow the fifth-fewest yards per game in the NFL, giving up an average of 294.8 yards per game. Only two teams have allowed fewer passing yards per game (168), but they give up 4.97 yards per rush (22nd). Only one team allows fewer first downs per game (16.5) than the Packers.

Green Bay is one of the best pass-rushing teams in the NFL, pressuring opponents on 42.9% of their dropbacks. They have a blitz rate of 39.7%, which ranks third. They are tied for sixth with 11 sacks.

Rashan Gary has developed into one of the better edge rushers in the NFL. He leads the Packers with 18 pressures and has five sacks, six quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss.

Series History and Injuries

The Packers lead the overall series, 34-26-2, and have won the last three meetings. The last meeting was in 2019 with Green Bay winning 31-13 in Eli Manning’s final season. New York’s last win in the series was in 2013 in a 27-13 showing in which Rogers didn’t play because of a broken collarbone.

Packers Injuries: Safety Adrian Amos (concussion) didn’t practice Thursday and. is doubtful. Center Josh Myers (foot), defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (quadriceps), and safety Tariq Carpenter (abdomen) were limited on Wednesday.

Giants Injuries: Taylor (concussion), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle), and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are all doubtful. The status of safety Julian Love (concussion protocol) will be a game-time decision.

Prediction

The line here (Packers -8) is trying to tell you something with two 3-1 teams. The Giants are 3-0 in London games.

Green Bay has played better over the last three weeks, but the Packers barely escaped with a victory over a New England team currently on the downslide. If Barkley can run, the Giants can play clock management. And if the game was at MetLife, the line would be a lot tighter. I like the Giants with the points, but the Packers walk away with a 28-23 victory.

Season record: 2-1