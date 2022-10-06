New York Mets World Series Odds 2022

The Mets’ playoff picture took a downward turn on Tuesday night as the Braves clinched the NL East and sent New York to the Wild Card round. Mets’ world series odds also took a hit, with the Braves now ahead of them across sportsbooks.

But don’t worry New York fans, we didn’t go down without a fight. The Mets (101-61) finished the regular season strong last night with a sweep of the Nationals. They beat Washington 9-2, with three runs in each of the first three innings and a homer by both Mark Canha and James McCann.

Unfortunately, last night’s heroics were too late to affect the NL East title. The Braves (also 101-61) flipped the standings after sweeping the Mets over the weekend and clinched the division Tuesday night in a 2-1 win against the Marlins. This is Atlanta’s fifth straight NL East title and wins them a bye past the first round.

Unfortunately, that means the Mets blew their chances to advance straight to the NLDS and have home-field advantage. Now the Mets face a Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres (89-73), who surprisingly have a 4-2 record against the Mets. If NY can win, it’ll be straight to the No. 1-seeded LA Dodgers (111-51) in the second round.

The good news? The Mets are in the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2016. And they have a better chance to go deeper into the postseason than they did that year when they lost the Wild Card series to the SF Giants.

So, what do the Mets’ odds look like to win the World Series? New York sports bettors can get all the odds on the Mets here.

NY Mets Odds to Win the World Series

The Mets have been sitting for weeks at the number four favorites to win the World Series. They slipped to number five over the weekend, thanks to Atlanta’s surge.

At this point, the Mets are a long shot to win, but it has been done before.

Since the Wild Card Series was established in 1994, a Wild Card team has made it to the World Series nine times — and won it five times. Since the new Wild Card format in 2012, two wild card teams have made it to the World Series, and both won it. The fifth-seeded San Francisco Giants won in 2014, and the fourth-seeded Washington Nationals won in 2019.

NY Mets Odds to Win the NL Pennant

The Mets’ odds to win the NL Pennant have also gotten longer since the weekend.

To make it to the NLCS, the Mets will have to win the Wild Card Series against the Padres and the NL Division Series against the Dodgers. Assuming they could do this, they’d face the Braves, Phillies, or Cardinals in the NLCS.

How have the Mets played against each of these teams in the regular season?

Winning Record:

Mets 4, Dodgers 3

Mets 14, Phillies 5

Mets 5, Cardinals 2

Losing Record:

Padres 4, Mets 2

Braves 10, Mets 9

Surprisingly, according to their regular season records, the Mets have a better shot when matched against the Dodgers than the Padres. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for the Wild Card Series, which starts Friday.

NY Mets Update

The Mets were finishing the season strong until last weekend, with the Braves sweep in Atlanta. To add insult to injury, the Braves won with the Mets’ star pitchers on the mound. The Mets’ three best starters – deGrom, Scherzer, and Bassitt – clocked a loss against Atlanta.

DeGrom pitched six innings on Friday, even with a nasty blister, but allowed five hits and three home runs with 11 strikeouts. Scherzer followed on Saturday, pitching 5 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits, four runs — two of them homers — and striking out four. Bassitt took the final game but only pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs, including one homer. He struck out two.

Mets Injuries

OF Starling Marte is uncertain for a return on Friday to start the playoffs. He is nursing a fractured finger after a hit-by-pitch early last month. Also hopeful to return at some point in the postseason are INF/OF Darin Ruf (neck strain), 3B Brett Baty (thumb surgery), and LHP Joey Lucchesi (Tommy John surgery).

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II