The Jets have an uphill battle to the playoffs this year. They went 4-13 last year and haven’t made the playoffs since 2010. But there are a lot of reasons to have hope, too. So let’s look at the New York Jets’ odds of making the playoffs this year and why Jets fans might want to put a little extra money on the team.

One of the biggest reasons to hope is that this is Coach Robert Saleh’s second season, and he’s had more time to get the pieces in the places he wants. Saleh and GM Joe Douglas snagged some great draft picks in April, and they’ve managed to fill out the offense with some receivers who might finally turn Zach Wilson into the weapon Jets fans have hoped for since he was drafted in 2021.

After a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 evened the Jets’ record at 2-2, let’s check out the updated odds for the New York Jets’ 2022 season.

New York Jets Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

New York sportsbooks have all kinds of bets available for the 2022-2023 NFL season. You can bet on regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the AFC or NFC Championships, fewest/most points scored, player props, and more.

And, of course, odds on which teams are most likely to make it to the NFL playoffs. Here are the prices that oddsmakers have for the Jets to make it to the postseason as of Sept. 27.

Caesars NY: Yes +800; No -1400

FanDuel NY: Yes +800; No -1200

In other words, it’s not looking great. Most oddsmakers put the Jets’ regular season wins at around 4.5 to 5.5. Not the worst of the pack, but certainly not the best. We’ve also got the most competitive futures odds for the Jets:

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the teams predicted to make the playoffs and their running odds at FanDuel NY. While the Jets are nowhere near the top, another New York team, the Buffalo Bills, are looking strong in odds to win the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills: -1900

Philadelphia Eagles: -1600

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -650

Kansas City Chiefs: -600

Green Bay Packers: -550

Minnesota Vikings -360

Miami Dolphins -320

Baltimore Ravens: -230

What Could Change the Jets’ Odds This Season?

In June, the Jets jumped to the NFL’s most popular bet for the 2022 playoffs. Their relatively abysmal 2021 season, combined with some rookie talent, meant they were priced pretty low for a team that might have a shot.

For the Jets to make the playoffs, though, they’ll need Wilson to show more consistency than he did last season when he finally returns from injury. They’ll also need to team to stay healthy. Last season, the team suffered the loss of several key players to injury, including OL Mekhi Becton and WR Corey Davis. Both are back at it this year.

NY Jets Regular Season Update

The Jets got back in the win column on Sunday with a 24-20 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. They scored the first 10 points of the game but had to score two touchdowns in the final eight minutes of the game to rally for the victory.

Second-year QB Zach Wilson made his season debut. It was a rusty start from a statistical perspective. He was 18 of 36 passing for 252 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions. The touchdown pass was a 5-yarder to Corey Davis with 7 minutes, 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter that cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 20-17. Rookie RB Breece Hall scored the winning points on a 2-yard run with 18 seconds left in the game.

Part of New York’s strong start included Wilson catching a touchdown pass from Braxton Berrios.

The Jets will try to win again on Sunday, Oct. 9 when they play host to the Miami Dolphins. Despite being the home team, the Jets are 3-point underdogs. The total is 44 points.

