NY Giants Odds to Make the Playoffs

Will the Giants beat the odds this year or have another entry in a string of lackluster seasons? A look at the NY Giants playoff odds is a good place to start answering that question.

It’s not going to be too hard for the Giants to outperform their 2021 season when they won four games. And yet, fans are almost scared to hope after years of tough breaks. The Giants haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 when they lost the Wild Card Game.

But wait! During the offseason whispers started that the Giants could be one of the biggest sleepers of the season. The most important change to the Giants this year is the coaching staff. New head coach Brian Daboll and new GM Joe Schoen were key figures in the Buffalo Bills’ success in recent years, and Giants fans are hoping to see what they can do this season.

We think the team has a shot at surprising us all. The Giants have won three of their first four games following a victory over the Chicago Bears last weekend.

New York Giants Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

With the NFL season in full swing, New York sportsbooks are getting in on the action. You can wager on all kinds of bets, from regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the NFC or AFC Championships, fewest points scored, most points scored, player props, and more.

One of the most popular wagers is who will make it to the NFL playoffs.

The Giants’ odds are looking better than they have in years, especially after their win over the Titans in Week 1. Here is a glance at their odds to make the playoffs at various sportsbooks as of Sept. 12.

DraftKings NY: Yes +180; No -220

FanDuel NY: Yes +196; No -230

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

If you’re looking to hedge your bets, we recommend putting your money in a few different team pots. For example, the Buffalo Bills are looking good on their odds to win the Super Bowl. And while the Giants’ odds are good if you’re hoping for an upset, here’s a list of the teams with the shortest odds on FanDuel to make the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills: -1900

Philadelphia Eagles: -1600

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -650

Kansas City Chiefs: -600

Green Bay Packers: -550

Minnesota Vikings -360

Miami Dolphins -320

Baltimore Ravens: -230

NY Giants Regular Season Update

The Giants rode their defense and QB Daniel Jones’ legs to a 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday to improve to 3-1 overall.

The New York defense limited the Bears to four field goals, and Jones scored two rushing touchdowns, which was necessary because Jones was not good at all in the passing game. He was 8 of 13 for 71 yards. RB Saquon Barkley once again did the heavy lifting in the running game with 146 yards on 31 carries.

The Giants will fly across the pond this week to take on the Green Bay Packers in London. The Packers are 8-point favorites, and the total is 41 points.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger