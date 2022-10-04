It’s a good time to be a Bills fan. Bills Mafia is geared up for the season as NFL teams try to get off to a good start. If you’re a sports bettor, it’s time to put some money behind this promising Buffalo team while you swear allegiance to QB Josh Allen. Odds are up for the 2022-2023 season, and we’ve got the best Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 odds.

After a crushing overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021-22 Divisional playoff, the Bills have rallied as Super Bowl favorites for the 2022-2023 season. They’ve made two consecutive playoff appearances and are looking to finally make it to the Super Bowl and win.

This year, the Bills have what many deem the best roster in football, or at least in the AFC. With Allen at the helm and Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis receiving — plus last season’s No. 1 defense — could this be the Bills’ season? Buffalo is off to a good start with two wins in its first three games.

Here’s what the odds are saying for the Bills to win a Super Bowl title of their own.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 Odds

The Bills opened as the betting favorite for the 2023 Super Bowl across NY sports betting apps. The Kansas City Chiefs are second behind Buffalo. The handful of top contenders includes NFC teams Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, and Green Bay.

Buffalo Bills Odds to Win AFC Championship

To get to the Super Bowl, the Bills will almost certainly have to get past the Kansas City Chiefs, who have foiled their playoff drives the past two years. This year, the Bills are significant favorites to win the AFC Championship.

Buffalo Bills Playoff History

It’s been a tough road for Buffalo, and the oddsmakers clearly think their time has come.

The team has made four Super Bowl appearances in Super Bowl 25, 26, 27, and 28 but has yet to win the title.

The Bills suffered a long playoff drought from 1999 to 2017. The 2017 season was the first under the leadership of GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, and that’s when the tide started to change.

In the 2018 NFL draft, Buffalo drafted “savior QB” Josh Allen as the seventh overall pick. That season, Allen competed for the position of starting quarterback and played to a record of 5-6 when he was starting. In 2019, he won the spot as the opening-day starter and a team captain. The Bills have made it to the playoffs every year since.

They still haven’t reached the Super Bowl with Allen, getting closest in 2020 but losing in the AFC Championship game to — you guessed it — the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s how the Josh Allen years stack up:

2019: Regular-season record 10-6, lost Wild Card Playoffs

2020: Regular-season record 13-3, lost Conference Championship

2021: Regular-season record 11-6, lost Divisional Playoffs

Buffalo Bills Regular Season Update

Buffalo barely escaped a second consecutive loss on Sunday by rallying for a last-second win over the Baltimore Ravens on the road. The win was aided by a curious decision by Ravens coach John Harbaugh. The game was tied, 20-20, with four minutes left when Baltimore went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

Buffalo’s Jordan Poyer intercepted QB Lamar Jackson’s pass to prevent the Ravens from taking the lead. The Bills drove the length of the field on the final drive of the game and won it on Tyler Bass’ 21-yard field goal as time expired.

That part was impressive by itself, but what made it even more impressive is that the Bills rallied from a 20-3 first-half deficit. It’s the second week in a row when Buffalo was not as dominant as it was in the first two games of the season, so perhaps the Bills are not going to coast to the playoffs after all.

The Bills may be in cruise control in Week 5, however, as they play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 9. Buffalo is a 14-point favorite, and the total is 47 points.

