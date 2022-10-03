Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season wraps up with an NFC West battle between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. For those who have yet to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook, you can claim a first bet offer worth up to $1,250 by using our Caesars NY promo code for Monday Night Football.

Use Caesars NY promo code SHARPBETFULL to claim your Week 4 MNF bonus

Here’s what you need to know about the Caesars NY Sportsbook promo.

Get a $1,250 First Bet with Caesars for Rams-49ers MNF

Caesars has a two-part promo for new users who sign up with promo code SHARPBETFULL.

The first bet you place with Caesars Sportsbook NY comes with a bit of a “safety net” for Week 4 Monday Night Football. If the first wager you make with Caesars results in a loss, the sportsbook will match 100% of your wager as a free bet with a maximum value of $1,250.

Unlike other online sportsbooks with similar first bet promos, Caesars also has a bonus for all new users regardless of the outcome of their first bet. In addition to the $1,250 first bet offer, new Caesars NY users will also get a head start on their Caesars Rewards with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Credits®.

How to Claim Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo for Monday Night Football

Claiming your Caesars NY promo is easy. Just follow these steps:

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app . Sign up for a new account by entering the required information. Use our exclusive Caesars promo code SHARPBETFULL . Make your first wager on the Rams-49ers Week 4 matchup of at least $10.

Again, if your first bet placed results in a loss, you’ll receive a free bet credit with a maximum value of $1,250. Win or lose, however, all new users will receive the Caesars Rewards credits.

Here are a few details to know about the free bet credit if you receive one.

Free bets must be used all at once and cannot be spread across multiple wagers.

Your free bet will expire and be removed from your account if not used within 14 days.

If you win your wager using a free bet credit, the credit amount will not be returned in your winnings.

Caesars Odds for Rams-49ers Monday Night Football

Both the Rams and 49ers are 1-2 against the spread this year (ATS) while the two have combined for just one game to hit the over.

San Francisco is the home team but is favored by less than a field goal.

Betting Trends for San Francisco 49ers

Since 2021 in regular season games:

11-9 on the moneyline with an average margin of victory of 3.6 points

10-10 ATS

12-8 in favor of the under (60%)

Since 2021 in division games:

3-5 on the moneyline

4-4 ATS

The under hits 62.5% of the time (3-5)

Under coach Kyle Shanahan (2017):

40-44 on the moneyline in the regular season, 13-19 in division games

40-43-1 ATS in regular season games, 15-16-1 in division games

The under is 42-41-1 in regular season games, 16-15-1 in division games

Betting Trends for Los Angeles Rams

Since 2021 in regular season games:

14-6 on the moneyline (tied 3rd-best) with an average margin of victory of 4.0 points

9-11 ATS

10-9-1 in favor of the over (52.6%)

Since 2021 in division games:

6-3 on the moneyline

5-4 ATS

6-3 in favor of the under (66.7%)

Under Sean McVay (2017):

57-27 on the moneyline (third-best), 23-11 in division games (sixth-best)

44-37-3 ATS in regular season games, 20-13-1 in division games

The under is 43-39-2 in regular season games, 15-19 in divisional games

John Cordes/AP Images