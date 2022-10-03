Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is in the midst of a monster individual season. If he closes strong, he could win the Triple Crown in the American League. It’s a rare feat, but because this season has gone so well, the Aaron Judge Triple Crown Odds are reasonable.

Before games begin on Oct. 3, Judge leads the American League in two of the three Triple Crown categories: home runs and runs batted in. He ranks second in batting average. His was ahead in batting average but fell behind over the weekend. Minnesota’s Luis Arraez is ahead of Judge .315 to .311. The last batter to achieve the Triple Crown was Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Only two Yankees have done it: Mickey Mantle most recently in 1956, and Lou Gehrig in 1934.

It has been accomplished 10 times in the American League since 1901.

Aaron Judge Triple Crown Odds

Judge has 61 homers entering New York’s game against the Rangers on Oct. 3, which leaves him one shy of breaking the AL record set by Roger Maris in 1961, also for the Yankees. Judge has 22 more home runs than the next AL batter. His 130 RBIs comfortably lead the league.

Most of the NY online sportsbooks list Aaron Judge Triple Crown Odds at various prices.

Before games on Oct. 3, DraftKings NY has “Aaron Judge to win AL Triple Crown, YES” at +290. The “NO” bet is -390.

On Caesars Sportsbook NY before games on Oct. 3, Caesars listed it at +300 for YES and -400 for NO. That means if you wager $100 you would win $300 if Judge wins the Triple Crown. If you think he will not win the Triple Crown, you would have to wager $400 to profit $100.

Neither BetMGM nor BetRivers has Triple Crown Odds available for Aaron Judge.

Paul Goldschmidt, the All-Star first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, was near the top of the Triple Crown categories in the National League, but with three games left in the regular season, he is not within striking distance of all three. A National League player has not won the Triple Crown since Joe Medwick did it in 1937, also for the Cardinals.

Aaron Judge Closing in Strong Fashion

With his torrid September, when the Yankee outfielder batted a blistering .417 with 10 homers and 17 RBI, Judge gave himself a chance to win the batting crown. The last time a Yankee won the batting crown in a full season was in 1998 when Bernie Williams did it. A right-handed-hitting Yankee has not won the batting title since George “Snuffy” Stirnweiss in 1945.

Judge led the AL in home runs in 2017 when he blasted 52. He is poised to set not only the Yankee franchise single-season record but also the AL mark. Many would consider his 60-home run season the first since Maris not to be tainted by steroid allegations. No Yankee has led the league in RBI since Curtis Granderson in 2011.

Judge’s name is seen all over most sportsbooks for prop bets. BetMGM New York has it at -275 for the Yankee to set the single-season AL home run record.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh