Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is in the midst of a monster individual season. If he closes strong, he could win the Triple Crown in the American League. It’s a rare feat, but because this season has gone so well, the Aaron Judge Triple Crown Odds are reasonable.

Before games begin on Sept. 28, Judge leads the American League in all the three Triple Crown categories: home runs, runs batted in, and batting average. He is barely ahead of Minnesota’s Luis Arraez and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts in batting average (.314 – .313 – .310). The last batter to achieve the Triple Crown was Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Only two Yankees have done it: Mickey Mantle most recently in 1956, and Lou Gehrig in 1934.

It has been accomplished 10 times in the American League since 1901.

Aaron Judge Triple Crown Odds

Judge has 60 homers entering New York’s game against the Blue Jays on Sept. 28, which leaves him one shy of tying the AL record set by Roger Maris in 1961, also for the Yankees. Judge has 23 more home runs than the next AL batter. His 128 RBIs comfortably lead the league.

Most of the NY online sportsbooks list Aaron Judge Triple Crown Odds at various prices.

Before games on Sept. 28, DraftKings NY has “Aaron Judge to win AL Triple Crown, YES” at -150. The “NO” bet is +125.

Last week, as Judge started to climb the batting average leaders, Caesars Sportsbook NY added Triple Crown Odds. Before games on Sept. 28, Caesars listed it at -145 for YES and +115 for NO. That means you’d need to wager $145 to win $100 if you think Judge will lead the league in all three triple crown categories.

Under its MLB Player Specials before games on Sept. 25, FanDuel NY offered “Aaron Judge To Win the Triple Crown 2022,” and had the odds at -132 for YES and at +104 for NO.

SuperBook has Judge’s triple crown chances at -130 for YES and NO at +110 as of games played through Sept. 20.

Goldschmidt, the All-Star first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, currently does not lead any of the NL Triple Crown categories, but he is second in the batting race, five homers behind the leader, and second in RBIs with 112 through Sept. 24 games. A National League player has not won the Triple Crown since Joe Medwick did it in 1937, also for the Cardinals.

Neither BetMGM nor BetRivers has Triple Crown Odds available for Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge Closing in Strong Fashion

With his torrid September, when the Yankee outfielder has batted a blistering .423 with nine homers and 15 RBI, Judge has vaulted ahead of batting title contenders Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins and Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. The last time a Yankee won the batting crown in a full season was in 1998 when Bernie Williams did it. A right-handed-hitting Yankee has not won the batting title since George “Snuffy” Stirnweiss in 1945.

Judge led the AL in home runs in 2017 when he blasted 52. He is poised to set not only the Yankee franchise single-season record but also the AL mark. Many would consider his 60-home run season the first since Maris not to be tainted by steroid allegations. No Yankee has led the league in RBI since Curtis Granderson in 2011.

Judge’s name is seen all over most sportsbooks for prop bets. BetMGM New York has it at -5000 for the Yankee to set the single-season AL home run record.

At Caesars, you can wager on which team Judge will hit his 62nd record-setting homer against. Here are the odds on the morning of Sept. 28:

Texas Rangers +180

No more home runs +200

Baltimore Orioles +225

Toronto Blue Jays +1400

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin