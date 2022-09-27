The Jets have an uphill battle to the playoffs this year. They went 4-13 last year and haven’t made the playoffs since 2010. But there are a lot of reasons to have hope, too. So let’s look at the New York Jets’ odds of making the playoffs this year and why Jets fans might want to put a little extra money on the team.

One of the biggest reasons to hope is that this is Coach Robert Saleh’s second season, and he’s had more time to get the pieces in the places he wants. Saleh and GM Joe Douglas snagged some great draft picks in April, and they’ve managed to fill out the offense with some receivers who might finally turn Zach Wilson into the weapon Jets fans have hoped for since he was drafted in 2021.

The season has not gotten off to a good start. The Jets are 1-2 after a loss to the Bengals in Week 3. Let’s check out the updated odds for the New York Jets’ 2022 season.

New York Jets Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

New York sportsbooks have all kinds of bets available for the 2022-2023 NFL season. You can bet on regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the AFC or NFC Championships, last team to be undefeated, last team to be winless, fewest/most points scored, player props, and more.

And, of course, odds on which teams are most likely to make it to the NFL playoffs. Here are the prices that oddsmakers have for the Jets to make it to the postseason as of Sept. 27.

Caesars NY: Yes +1000; No -1800

FanDuel NY: Yes +1160; No -2100

In other words, it’s not looking great. Most oddsmakers put the Jets’ regular season wins at around 4.5 to 5.5. Not the worst of the pack, but certainly not the best. We’ve also got the most competitive futures odds for the Jets:

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the teams predicted to make the playoffs and their running odds at FanDuel NY. While the Jets are nowhere near the top, another New York team, the Buffalo Bills, are looking strong in odds to win the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles: -1200

Buffalo Bills: -1000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -700

Kansas City Chiefs: -400

Green Bay Packers: -390

Miami Dolphins -390

LA Rams: -310

Baltimore Ravens: -270

Minnesota Vikings: -230

What Could Change the Jets’ Odds This Season?

In June, the Jets jumped to the NFL’s most popular bet for the 2022 playoffs. Their relatively abysmal 2021 season, combined with some rookie talent, meant they were priced pretty low for a team that might have a shot.

For the Jets to make the playoffs, though, they’ll need Wilson to show more consistency than he did last season when he finally returns from injury. They’ll also need to team to stay healthy. Last season, the team suffered the loss of several key players to injury, including OL Mekhi Becton and WR Corey Davis. Both are back at it this year.

NY Jets Regular Season Update

The Jets dropped to 1-2 on the season with a 27-12 home loss to Cincinnati in Week 3. The Bengals, who likely knew not to take the underperforming Jets lightly after what happened when they visited East Rutherford last season, scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way.

New York will take on Pittsburgh in Week 4, and the big question will be whether second-year QB Zach Wilson gets the start. Wilson missed the first three weeks with a knee injury, but the goal was always to have him back for Week 4.

With no setbacks and continued progress as he recovers from a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his knee, #Jets QB Zach Wilson is expected to be cleared by doctors next week, sources say. That puts him in line to play against the Steelers in Week 4. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Though coach Robert Saleh said the team is still waiting for confirmation on Wilson’s status, his return likely will provide a spark to the offense that has struggled in two of the three games with veteran Joe Flacco leading the way.

The Jets are 3.5-point underdogs against the Steelers, and the total is 40.5 points.

AP Photo/Steve Luciano