It’s a great time to be a New York Yankees fan because the Bronx Bombers have steadied the ship in September and have clinched a playoff berth. The Yankees are in a great position to clinch the AL East Division title this week.

Once they get into the postseason, they’ll be determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it. With a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, the Yankees have been tough to beat.

Get ready New York sports bettors. It’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with one of the league’s best records, the Yankees are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

As of Sept. 26, the Yankees (94-58) are behind the LA Dodgers and Houston Astros on Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings NY, and FanDuel NY. They are even with the NY Mets on all three sportsbooks.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

The Yankees and Astros (101-53) have good leads within their divisions so these odds reflect that they will have home-field advantage in the early rounds of the AL Playoffs. The AL Wild Card race is as tight as can be with Tampa Bay, Toronto, and Seattle within 2.5 games of one another. Baltimore has slipped to 4 games behind the race for the final Wild Card.

NY Yankees Update

The Yankees’ poor August performance is a thing of the past as New York has regained its swagger in September. New York is riding a seven-game winning streak after a four-game sweep of the Red Sox and has clinched a playoff berth.

The Yankees can clinch the division title by winning any of their three games against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday.

Once New York does that, the only drama left in the regular season will be Aaron Judge’s pursuit of Roger Maris’ AL Record of 61 home runs, and of the AL Triple Crown.

AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh