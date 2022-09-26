Viewers have many options for Monday Night Football: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 (for the Eli Manning broadcast with his brother). Yet there’s really only one best option for New York sports bettors: Caesars NY Sportsbook is offering a $1,250 First Bet to new users.

Why use one of the best sports betting apps only one day out of seven? Caesars Sportsbook isn’t just for Monday Night Football, it’s your app for NFL betting all season. Why? Because Caesars is one of the oldest and most trusted names in sports gaming, and the Caesars NY app gives you competitive odds in many markets for every game, whether it’s Sunday, Thursday, or Monday night.

To get the $1,250 First Bet offer, sign up with Caesars and create your new account in New York. Add your first deposit, and place a wager on any NFL game. Use Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBETFULL to opt into the Caesars offer.

Reminder: this is good for your first bet with Caesars. If you win that bet, celebrate and grab your winnings. If that wager loses, Caesars gives you back your wager amount, up to $1,250.

Giants are 1-point Favorites at Home vs. Cowboys

For whatever reason, Giants fans have never been thrilled about QB Daniel Jones. Maybe it’s his slim build, his good-guy image, or the fact that his name seems more like an investment firm than a playoff-winning quarterback.

But outside his homespun humor, Eli Manning was milquetoast, and that worked out fine twice.

There’s reason to believe in Jones. In both of the Giants’ victories, the fourth-year QB guided his team to game-winning drives in the fourth quarter. It doesn’t matter how bland you may be, W’s are W’s. Caesars Sportsbook NY lists the Giants at -1 on the point spread and -115 on the moneyline for Monday’s game against their division foe.

It doesn’t hurt that first-year defensive coordinator Don Martindale has his unit playing inspired G-Men old-school type football. The Giants are pressuring quarterbacks, even if it isn’t resulting in sacks, which is one of the most misleading stats in football. Martindale has his unit’s energy level at 10, and that’s evidenced by the 43% blitz rate the team has used through two games.

The Cowboys have a good defense of their own (seventh in fewest points allowed, and ninth in fewest yards), and last week QB Cooper Rush avoided mistakes to deliver an upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals. But that felt more like luck than a sign that Rush is deserving of being a starting QB in this league.

Dallas team owner Jerry Jones has hinted that maybe Dak Prescott lost his job when Rush led the Boys to their shocking win over the Bengals. But listening to Jones is like taking relationship advice from Kanye West. Grain of salt…large.

Trends for Giants vs. Cowboys

Since 2017, the Giants are 1-9 against the Cowboys

New York is 1-5 in its last six games at home vs. Dallas

Dating back to 2013, the Giants are 4-14 against the Cowboys

In 11 of the Giants’ last 13 games, the total has gone under

The total score has been under in each of New York’s last five home games

You can see the Giants play the Cowboys on Monday, Sept. 26, with kickoff slated for 8:15 p.m. ET

Recent 2-0 Starts by Giants and What Happened Next

2016: Lost in Week 3. Finished 11-5 under first-year coach Ben McAdoo and lost in the Wild Card round.

Lost in Week 3. Finished 11-5 under first-year coach Ben McAdoo and lost in the Wild Card round. 2009: Won their next three to improve to 5-0. Finished 8-8 and missed playoffs

Won their next three to improve to 5-0. Finished 8-8 and missed playoffs 2008: Went on to start 4-0 and were 11-1. Lost in the divisional round of the Playoffs to the Eagles.

Went on to start 4-0 and were 11-1. Lost in the divisional round of the Playoffs to the Eagles. 2005: Lost in Week 3, finished 11-5, but lost Wild Card Playoff to Panthers.

