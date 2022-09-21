By now, you should have your legs under you as far as your football betting strategy. This week’s DraftKings NY Promo Code can help you pad your betting honeypot with two offers available for New York bettors for Thursday Night Football.

Hall of Fame coach Paul Brown once said of the Browns/Steelers rivalry, “The game isn’t the most important game on our schedule, it’s the only game that matters.”

On Thursday Night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns (founded by Mr. Brown) will renew their rivalry for a 73rd season. It will be the 145th meeting of the two division rivals and also mark the beginning of the third week of the 2022-23 NFL season. By now, you should have your legs under you as far as your football betting strategy.

When legal online sports betting debuted in New York in January, it arrived just in time for bettors to wager on the Super Bowl. But, the 272 regular season NFL games are the jackpot for sports fans and bettors. Every week brings fresh chances to win bets on the most popular sport in the United States.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Analysis

When is a first-place team not happy? When it’s the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sure, the Steelers are 1-1 and tied atop the AFC North. But, the Pittsburgh offense is about as exciting as your Uncle Bob’s home movies of his trip to Wisconsin. And Steelers fans are already fed up, pining for the days of Big Ben. Heck, fans of the Steelers don’t even need the long passing attack from former quarterback Roethlisberger. They’d even be thrilled for an 11-play, 9-minute drive punctuated with a sloppy one-yard dive over the goal line. Points are points.

The Steelers have 510 total yards in two games. Their 29 first downs are the second-lowest total among the 28 teams in the NFL that have played two games. Is Big Ben missed? Well, consider this: the 344 total passing yards by the Steelers this season is fewer than nine quarterbacks have had in one game. To say the Pittsburgh offense is ugly is an insult to ugly people.

Mitch Trubisky’s ears were ringing with the chants for his backup during Sunday’s loss against New England. Fans of the Steelers travel, and if Mitch The Maligned continues to play like himself, he’s sure to hear more of that at home and in road games. The oddsmakers don’t have faith in The Polish Pick Thrower: DraftKings has the Over/Under for Thursday’s game against the Browns set at a paltry 38.5 points.

There’s good reason to think the TNF game will be a few hours of poorly executed offensive plays in between a lot of punts. The Browns don’t move the football through the air very well either. That leaves it to Cleveland’s running game to take over this battle between the Midwest Tough, Flyover Country, We-Build-Things-America-Needs cities.

DraftKings lists the Browns as 4.5-point favorites.

