It’s a tricky time to be a New York Yankees fan because although the hot start was incredible, the team’s performance in August was one to forget. Luckily, the Bronx Bombers have steadied the ship in September and remain on top of the AL East Division. The Yankees were leading the league this season before slipping into second place in the American League not long after the All-Star break.

Still, they’re determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it. With a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, the Yankees have been tough to beat.

Claim up to $1,050 free with DraftKings NY Promo Code

Get ready New York sports bettors. It’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with one of the league’s best records, the Yankees are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

As of Sept. 19, the Yankees (88-58) have fallen behind the LA Dodgers, the Houston Astros, and the New York Mets on Caesars Sportsbook NY. They are even with the Mets on DraftKings NY, and they are ahead of the Mets on FanDuel NY.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

The Yankees and Astros (96-51) have good leads within their divisions so these odds reflect that they will almost certainly have home-field advantage in the early rounds of the AL Playoffs. The AL Wild Card race is as tight as can be with Tampa Bay, Toronto, and Seattle within two games of one another. Baltimore has slipped to 4 games behind the race for the final Wild Card.

NY Yankees Update

As the Yankees try to build some momentum during the home stretch of the regular season, they have the best player in the league to lead the way. Aaron Judge hit two home runs in Sunday’s 12-8 win over Milwaukee to help the Yankees salvage one win during the three-game series. Those homers were Judge’s 58th and 59th of the season, leaving him two shy of tying Roger Maris’ AL record of 61.

All eyes will be on Judge this week as the Yankees play six home games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Red Sox beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20.

With a 5.5-game lead in the division and 16 regular season games remaining, it would take a monumental collapse for New York not to win the division.

AP Photo/Aaron Gash