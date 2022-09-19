Not one or two, but four probable playoff teams will be on the field for a Monday Night Football doubleheader. Bettors have not one but two ways to reap benefits when they sign up with the DraftKings NY Promo Code, one of the leading sportsbooks in New York.

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (-10) — Sept. 19, 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN

Last season the Titans were the No. 1 seed in the American Football Conference. It’s easy to forget how good this team was in the regular season. Under fourth-year coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans were 12th in the NFL in yards allowed, and sixth in points surrendered. The defensive unit allowed 1,438 yards on the ground, which was only two yards behind the Ravens for the least in the NFL. The Titans play with aggressiveness, just like Vrabel did when he strapped on a chin strap.

The Bills looked as good last week as any team in the league, dismantling the defending Super Bowl champ Rams on the road 31-10. Buffalo allowed 191 yards in its Week 1 victory.

This game, which will be on ESPN, should be a defensive struggle. The Bills are on a mission to get back to get to (and finally win) a Super Bowl. With Josh Allen guiding the offense, and with a great defensive unit, what can stop them?

No word on how many times last season’s top conference seed has been a 10-point underdog in Week 2 of the next season, but I can assume it hasn’t been many.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) — Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Were the Eagles led by moxie last week when they staved off the spirited Lions on the road to win a wild 38-35 game where they allowed 181 yards rushing? Or were they fortunate?

We’ll know more about those questions after this MNF game in Philly where the Eagles will host the tough Minnesota Vikings. Many experts are plucking the Vikings from the also-ran pile in the NFC North and choosing them to topple the Packers. Well, an impressive 23-7 win over Green Bay last week has stoked that fire. Kirk Cousins outplayed Aaron Rodgers — or maybe the Vikings’ defense outplayed the Packers’ D — and tossed a pair of TDs.

Philadelphia will need to find a way to slow Dalvin Cook, who had 90 yards carrying the ball last week and looks every bit the 1,500-yard rusher he was two seasons ago. The Eagles are supposed to have a good run defense, but if they can’t limit that part of the offense, it will just make it easier for Cousins to be the ho-hum, unspectacular, efficient-enough-to-win guy we all know he is. No QB has ever been paid so much for so long to be “acceptable.”

AP Photo/Duane Burleson