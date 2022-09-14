While the NFL has caught flack in recent years for its Thursday Night Football games featuring lackluster matchups, the same can’t be said at the start of the 2022-2023 season. Week 2 kicks off with a high-profile divisional tilt between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. To celebrate, DraftKings NY Sportsbook is offering new customers $200 in free bets instantly with the DraftKings NY Promo Code.
DraftKings NY Promo Code: How it Works
To capitalize on the excitement surrounding the start of a new NFL and college football season, DraftKings Sportsbook is upping the ante with a limited-time offer for new users. Simply sign up using our exclusive promo link, place a $5 bet on any NFL or college football game, and you will instantly receive $200 in free bets.
This means if you place your $5 bet before the Thursday Night game starts, you could start using some of your free bet credits on the Chargers-Chiefs game.
Here are some additional details to know about the limited-time bet and get promo:
- This offer is good until Sept. 19.
- The bet must be a “real money wager,” meaning you can’t use any site credits to qualify for the offer.
- You will receive eight $25 free bets that must be used within seven days.
- Only the winnings from the free bets will be applied to your account.
- For example, let’s say you use one of your $25 free bets on the Giants to cover the spread in Week 2 against the Panthers at -110 odds and it hits. Your total payout would normally be $47.72, which includes the $25 wager. With free bets, however, you wouldn’t receive the $25 wager in your winnings. This is standard across all NY online sportsbooks with free bet credits.
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Week 2 DraftKings Odds
The Chiefs put on a clinic in their Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals en route to nearly 500 yards of total offense and 6 offensive touchdowns. Kansas City’s defense also held Kyler Murray and company to less than 310 yards of total offense.
The Chargers start their 2022 season with back-to-back divisional matchups after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. The Bolts are likely to be without star wide receiver Keenan Allen, however, after he suffered a hamstring injury in the middle of the game. J.C. Jackson, former Patriots cornerback, is also unlikely to suit up for Thursday’s game.
Here are odds for the Chiefs-Chargers Thursday Night Football game.
