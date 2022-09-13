Baseball’s most bitter rivalry renews this week for a quick two-game series at Fenway Park — the oldest venue in the game.

While these two games don’t have the same feel that late-season clashes between the Yankees and Red Sox typically have, they will be important in the near-term standings shuffle of the American League East, where one team is surging, one team is sagging, and two others are frantically trying to hang on. The fifth is the Red Sox, who are trying on “spoiler” jackets for size.

Oddsmakers will likely have the Yankees favored on the road in both games. In the game on Tuesday, Sept. 13, their ace is on the hill following one of his most dominant outings this season.

Hot Hitters for Yankees/Red Sox Series

The great Yankee offense, one-dimensional as it is, finally awoke from a month-long funk last weekend against the Rays. Is that a trend or an anomaly? We’ll find out this week. The Yankees will make the playoffs, and oddsmakers still like the teams as one of the favorites to win the World Series, but a 16-22 record since Aug. 1 feels more like “chumps” than champs.

Alex Verdugo (.326 with a .884 OPS this month) and Xander Bogaerts have been the hot bats for Boston for a few weeks. The latter is leading the AL in batting and has a .468 average since Aug. 25 (29 hits in 16 games). A switch seems to have been flipped on for the X Man, and at least that gives Boston fans something to cling to as this frustrating season winds down.

The Yankees are happy to see someone (anyone?) step up to help Aaron Judge. That was Isiah Kiner-Falefa most recently, who had his most important games as a Yankee last week. IKF is hitting .364 with seven RBI in his last nine games. Typically a singles hitter, he has two homers and a Ruthian 1.008 OPS over that span.

Judge is doing Judge-things: .457 with four homers since the calendar changed to September. He’s on pace to break the Yankees and league single-season record for home runs. Some would argue his record would be the purest, discounting the steroid-fueled performances of Barry Bonds and the other PED-milkshake drinkers.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Gerrit Cole vs. Nick Pivetta

If there’s been a game all season long that the Yanks were more of a lock on the road, it would be hard to find. Cole racked up 14 strikeouts in his last starts against the Twins. He’s coming back on five days of rest and should be strong to face the Red Sox. The right-hander has 22 Ks in 17 innings against Boston in 2022. But be careful, Yankee lovers: Cole has surrendered four homers to the Sox. After a bullpen game on Sunday, Aaron Boone has the right pitcher on the mound Tuesday to give the relief corps rest. Pivetta is a five-inning pitcher at best, especially this late in the season. The Sox righty has allowed 17 earned runs to the Yanks this season in 13 1/3 innings. After scoring 20 runs in their last two games, is the Yankee lineup out of the slumber that nearly cost them the division lead? If so, Pivetta will be more like a piñata for the Bombers.

The Yankees have not announced the starter for Wednesday night’s game. Montas will be on four days of rest, so he’s the likely candidate. On Sept. 9 against the Rays, the righty struggled with his command (106 pitches, nine hits, and four walks allowed in less than six innings) and was tagged with his 12th loss. He’s been a bad choice for Yankee bettors the last five weeks. He’s allowed four earned runs or more in four of his last seven starts. Boston manager Alex Cora gave Bello a vote of confidence after his start on Sept. 3 against the Rangers, when the Dominican right-hander allowed only three hits and no runs in six frames. The rookie doesn’t have the stuff of his hero (Pedro Martinez), but he is built a little like Petey, and with every turn on the mound, his confidence soars. Bello has a bright future for the Sox, but he’s still like a steak cooked by your drunk uncle: uneven.

M*A*S*H* Report: Yankees Injuries Still Significant

It’s been several years since the Yankees have had so many injuries in such a short time. The team doctor might want to ask for a raise, and we haven’t witnessed such a variety of ailments on any MLB team in recent memory. Still, Aaron Boone’s team is finding the grit to fend off the Rays and other challengers, for now.

Anthony Rizzo resumed “baseball activities” on Sunday. The power-hitting first baseman has been on the Injured List suffering from migraines. The team misses his steady demeanor and leadership almost as much as his left-handed bat. He may return by the series against the Brewers this weekend.

The enigmatic Giancarlo Stanton is active but remains hampered by lower body strains. His 2022 season has been head-scratching. He’s powered 26 balls into the seats but has a Dave Kingman-like .217 average and strikeout rate to match.

Five Yankee relievers: Albert Abreu, Zack Britton, Miguel Castro, Scott Effross, and Aroldis Chapman, remain on the IL. Each of them could return before the end of the season, but who knows how much rust will be on their shoulders? Chapman hasn’t thrown a pitch since Aug. 19. His famous left arm may be feeling the strain of years at 102 miles per hour plus.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi is missed. The sparkplug has a broken bone in his wrist. There appears to be disagreement about whether surgery means his season is lost: the player says he will be back for the playoffs; the team doesn’t seem certain.

The Yankees continue to monitor outfielder Harrison Bader, who was supposed to be a key part of the outfield after he was acquired for Jordan Montgomery in a July trade with the Cardinals. Bader is returning from plantar fasciitis, which can be nagging and might limit his mobility for the stretch run. Along with Chapman, Britton, and Castro, Bader began a rehab assignment in the minors on Sunday. Return dates are uncertain.

A big toe has sidelined second baseman DJ LeMahieu, but the infielder has been seen walking around the Yankee clubhouse. He could be back in the lineup by this weekend in Milwaukee.

Oh and then there’s Luis Severino, a sixth Yankee pitcher struggling to get active. The starting pitcher will make one rehab start in the minors, and Yankee brass has targeted Sept. 21 as a return timeline.

