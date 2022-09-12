It’s a tricky time to be a New York Yankees fan because although the hot start was incredible, the team’s performance since the start of August has been one to forget. The Bronx Bombers were leading the league this season before slipping into second place in the American League not long after the All-Star break.

Still, they’re determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it. With a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, the Yankees have been tough to beat. Despite their August tumble, the Pinstripes are still within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the AL.

Get ready New York sports bettors. It’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with one of the league’s best records, the Yankees are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

As of Sept. 12, the Yankees (85-56) have fallen behind the LA Dodgers, the Houston Astros, and the New York Mets on FanDuel NY, DraftKings NY, and Caesars Sportsbook NY. The Dodgers (96-43) are leading in the NL West and continue to lead MLB with the best record.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

The Yankees and Astros (90-50) have good leads within their divisions so these odds reflect that they will almost certainly have home-field advantage in the early rounds of the AL Playoffs. The AL Wild Card race is as tight as can be with Tampa Bay, Toronto, and Seattle within two games of one another. Baltimore has slipped to 5.5 games behind the race for the final Wild Card.

NY Yankees Update

The Yankees went 10-18 in August, but September is off to a better start. After taking two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, the Yankees increased their lead in the AL East Division to 5.5 games over the Rays and to six games over the Toronto Blue Jays.

New York has a lighter week coming up with off days on Monday, Sept. 12, and Thursday, Sept. 15. The Yankees will be in Boston for a two-game set with the Red Sox on Tuesday and Wednesday before hitting the road for Milwaukee and three road games against the Brewers.

While winning their own games is the best way for the Yankees to hold onto the breathing room they have in the AL East, they could also root for the Rays and Blue Jays to split the four-game series they’re playing against one another early this week. If either of those teams sweeps that series, and it coincides with a losing week by the Yankees, it might be time for New York to panic.

