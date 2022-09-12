The Jets have an uphill battle to the playoffs this year. They went 4-13 last year and haven’t made the playoffs since 2010. But there are a lot of reasons to have hope, too. So let’s look at the New York Jets’ odds of making the playoffs this year and why Jets fans might want to put a little extra money on the team.

One of the biggest reasons to hope is that this is Coach Robert Saleh’s second season, and he’s had more time to get the pieces in the places he wants. Saleh and GM Joe Douglas snagged some great draft picks in April, and they’ve managed to fill out the offense with some receivers who might finally turn Zach Wilson into the weapon Jets fans have hoped for since he was drafted in 2021.

The season got off to a poor start when the Jets lost to the Baltimore Ravens 24-9. As a result, the Jets’ odds to make the playoffs got worse. Let’s check out the updated odds for the New York Jets’ 2022 season.

New York Jets Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

New York sportsbooks have all kinds of bets available for the 2022-2023 NFL season. You can bet on regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the AFC or NFC Championships, last team to be undefeated, last team to be winless, fewest/most points scored, player props, and more.

And, of course, odds on which teams are most likely to make it to the NFL playoffs. Here are the prices that oddsmakers have for the Jets to make it to the postseason as of Sept. 12.

DraftKings NY: Yes +1000; No -3500

FanDuel NY: Yes +1080; No -1800

In other words, it’s not looking great. Most oddsmakers put the Jets’ regular season wins at around 4.5 to 5.5. Not the worst of the pack, but certainly not the best. We’ve also got the most competitive futures odds for the Jets:

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the favorite teams predicted to make the playoffs and their running odds at DraftKings NY. While the Jets are nowhere near the top, another New York team, the Buffalo Bills, are looking strong in odds to win the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills: -2000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -1000

Philadelphia Eagles: -360

Green Bay Packers: -320

Kansas City Chiefs: -250

LA Chargers: -250

Baltimore Ravens: -250

LA Rams: -215

Minnesota Vikings: -200

What Could Change the Jets’ Odds This Season?

In June, the Jets jumped to the NFL’s most popular bet for the 2022 playoffs. Their relatively abysmal 2021 season, combined with some rookie talent, meant they were priced pretty low for a team that might have a shot.

For the Jets to make the playoffs, though, they’ll need Wilson to show more consistency than he did last season when he finally returns from injury. They’ll also need to team to stay healthy. Last season, the team suffered the loss of several key players to injury, including OL Mekhi Becton and WR Corey Davis. Both are back at it this year.

NY Jets Regular Season Update

The Jets opened the season with a 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and they didn’t score a touchdown until there was one minute left in the game. The final score shows a blowout, but New York actually had more first downs and more yards gained than Baltimore by a lot. The Jets were held back by two turnovers and a 2-for-14 performance on third down. It’s tough to win if you can’t sustain drives.

That may not help Jets fans feel good, but it should at least keep them from thinking all is lost. RB Michael Carter gained 60 yards on 10 carries, and the receiving core was balanced with seven players catching at least four passes.

The Jets will try to pick up their first win on Sept. 18 when they hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns, who beat Carolina on the road in the season-opener. The Jets are 6.5-point underdogs against the Browns.

