NY Giants Odds to Make the Playoffs

Will the Giants beat the odds this year or have another entry in a string of lackluster seasons? A look at the NY Giants playoff odds is a good place to start answering that question.

It’s not going to be too hard for the Giants to outperform their 2021 season when they won four games. And yet, fans are almost scared to hope after years of tough breaks. The Giants haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 when they lost the Wild Card Game.

Claim a free $50 bet + a match bonus of up to $1,000 with DraftKings NY Promo Code

But wait! During the offseason whispers started that the Giants could be one of the biggest sleepers of the season. The most important change to the Giants this year is the coaching staff. New head coach Brian Daboll and new GM Joe Schoen were key figures in the Buffalo Bills’ success in recent years, and Giants fans are hoping to see what they can do this season.

We think the team has a shot at surprising us all. The Giants got off to a great start in the season opener with a 21-20 road win over the Tennessee Titans.

New York Giants Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

With the NFL season in full swing, New York sportsbooks are getting in on the action. You can wager on all kinds of bets, from regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the NFC or AFC Championships, fewest points scored, most points scored, player props, and more.

One of the most popular wagers is who will make it to the NFL playoffs.

The Giants’ odds are looking better than they have in years, especially after their win over the Titans in Week 1. Here is a glance at their odds to make the playoffs at various sportsbooks as of Sept. 12.

DraftKings NY: Yes +175; No -225

FanDuel NY: Yes +146; No -178

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

If you’re looking to hedge your bets, we recommend putting your money in a few different team pots. For example, the Buffalo Bills are looking good on their odds to win the Super Bowl. And while the Giants’ odds are good if you’re hoping for an upset, here’s a list of the teams with the shortest odds on DraftKings to make the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills: -2000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -1000

Philadelphia Eagles: -360

Green Bay Packers: -320

Kansas City Chiefs: -250

LA Chargers: -250

Baltimore Ravens: -250

LA Rams: -215

Minnesota Vikings: -200

Claim a $1,250 First Bet on Caesars with Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBETFULL

NY Giants Regular Season Update

What a Sunday it was for the Giants. They scored a road upset of last year’s AFC No. 1 seed and did it in dramatic fashion for an exclamation point.

Trailing by seven points late in the game, New York scored a touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Daniel Jones to Chris Myarick with 1 minute, 9 seconds left in the game. Instead of kicking the PAT, the Giants went for two and got it on a shuffle pass from Jones to Saquon Barkley. Just like that, the Giants had a win and a little bit of swagger from new head coach Brian Daboll going for the win.

RIGHT WHEN WE NEEDED IT 🙌 📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/jUGL1l7VkR — New York Giants (@Giants) September 11, 2022

Scoring the winning points was just icing on the cake for Barkley, who looked like his old dominant self throughout the game. He rushed 18 times for 164 yards, including a 68-yard run, and scored one touchdown. He also caught six passes for 30 yards.

The Giants play their home opener on Sept. 18, when they face the Carolina Panthers, who lost their season opener to the Cleveland Browns. The Giants opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Panthers

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski