No city boasts more World Series titles than New York, with the Yankees having 27 on their own. This season, with both the Mets and Yankees in first place in their divisions, sportsbooks are preparing for the possibility that one of these two teams will be crowned champions this fall.

Betting on the Mets and Yankees has never come with less risk, and you can win your bet if either one of them takes the title thanks to a unique sports betting market being offered by DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Special for Yankees or Mets Winning World Series

DraftKings New York offers a “season special” that enables you to bet on whether either of the NY teams will win the Fall Classic. The odds are +216 as of Sept. 12. The betting market centers on the state that the World Series winner will hail from. Here are the full odds:

New York : +215

: +215 California : +310

: +310 Any other state : +330

: +330 Texas : +425

: +425 Missouri : +2200

: +2200 Pennsylvania : +2800

: +2800 Florida : +2800

: +2800 Ohio : +5000

: +5000 Illinois: +8000

California is the second favorite because it boasts two strong National League teams. The LA Dodgers are the best team in MLB, and the San Diego Padres are currently in a Wild Card spot, though the Milwaukee Brewers are within two games.

If you bet on the Yankees to win the World Series you can get +550 odds at DraftKings. You can get +500 odds on the Mets to win it all. Combining the two teams in a single bet still fetches a nice plus-money price.

New York World Series History

For Yankee fans, it’s been “ages” since their team won it all. The franchise last captured a title in 2009, making their drought 13 years, which is the third-longest in franchise history since they first won the Fall Classic in 1923.

The last time the Yankees hoisted a World Series trophy, the country was humming Lady Gaga’s latest hit single, “Poker Face,” a new company named “Bitcoin” was launched, and pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger landed a plane safely in the Hudson River. How long ago was it?

In 2009, people hated Robinson Cano because he lollygagged down the baseline, not because he used steroids.

The 1986 Mets are considered one of the greatest teams in baseball history. That season they won 108 games, defeated the Astros in the playoffs, and slipped past the Red Sox in an epic seven-game World Series that hinged largely on a misplay by first baseman Bill Buckner.

It’s Hard to Win the World Series in Wild Card Era

A superb regular season is not necessarily a precursor to success in the postseason.

In the last 11 seasons, a wild-card team has won the World Series three times (2019 Nationals, 2014 Giants, and 2011 Cardinals). During that same span, the team with MLB’s best record has won the Fall Classic four times.

Yes, the Yankees are on pace to win 110+ games, and the Mets have, according to FiveThirtyEight, a 98% chance of making the playoffs, but baseball history is littered with lesser teams knocking off teams with better records. The current playoff format, which now has three wild cards in each league, makes it easier for “the hot team” to win the title, not necessarily the best team.

Since their last title, the Yankees have won 100 games twice but were vanquished each time in the playoffs. Last year, after 92 wins, the Bombers were shuffled aside by their bitter rivals, the Red Sox.

The Mets have not won a postseason game since they were in the World Series in 2015.

