It’s a good time to be a Bills fan. Bills Mafia is geared up for the season as NFL teams try to get off to a good start. If you’re a sports bettor, it’s time to put some money behind this promising Buffalo team while you swear allegiance to QB Josh Allen. Odds are up for the 2022-2023 season, and we’ve got the best Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 odds.

After a crushing overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021-22 Divisional playoff, the Bills have rallied as Super Bowl favorites for the 2022-2023 season. They’ve made two consecutive playoff appearances and are looking to finally make it to the Super Bowl and win.

This year, the Bills have what many deem the best roster in football, or at least in the AFC. With Allen at the helm and Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis receiving — plus last season’s No. 1 defense — could this be the Bills’ season? Buffalo is off to a great start after defeating the LA Rams 31-10 in the season opener on Sept. 8.

Here’s what the odds are saying for the Bills to win a Super Bowl title of their own.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 Odds

The Bills opened as the betting favorite for the 2023 Super Bowl across NY sports betting apps. Tampa Bay is a close second with the return of superstar quarterback Tom Brady. The handful of top contenders also includes the Chiefs, the Rams, and the Packers, all with some of the league’s top quarterbacks.

Buffalo Bills Odds to Win AFC Championship

To get to the Super Bowl, the Bills will almost certainly have to get past the Kansas City Chiefs, who have foiled their playoff drives the past two years. This year, the Bills are significant favorites to win the AFC Championship.

Buffalo Bills Playoff History

It’s been a tough road for Buffalo, and the oddsmakers clearly think their time has come.

The team has made four Super Bowl appearances in Super Bowl 25, 26, 27, and 28 but has yet to win the title.

The Bills suffered a long playoff drought from 1999 to 2017. The 2017 season was the first under the leadership of GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, and that’s when the tide started to change.

In the 2018 NFL draft, Buffalo drafted “savior QB” Josh Allen as the seventh overall pick. That season, Allen competed for the position of starting quarterback and played to a record of 5-6 when he was starting. In 2019, he won the spot as the opening-day starter and a team captain. The Bills have made it to the playoffs every year since.

They still haven’t reached the Super Bowl with Allen, getting closest in 2020 but losing in the AFC Championship game to — you guessed it — the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s how the Josh Allen years stack up:

2019: Regular-season record 10-6, lost Wild Card Playoffs

2020: Regular-season record 13-3, lost Conference Championship

2021: Regular-season record 11-6, lost Divisional Playoffs

Buffalo Bills Regular Season Update

What a debut it was for the Bills, who left no doubt with their second-half performance against the Rams.

Buffalo overcame three first-half turnovers, and even one in the second half, to win 31-10 at SoFi Stadium. QB Josh Allen showed all the upside he’s had the last couple of years, and the receiving group hit the ground sprinting.

The defense proved to be up to the task. It limited the Rams to nine first downs in the second half, and five of those came on the final drive when the game was out of reach for LA. The Bills intercepted QB Matt Stafford twice after halftime, too.

Buffalo will play its home opener on Monday, Sept. 19, when the Tennessee Titans come to town. The Titans lost their season opener to the NY Giants, 21-20, when the Giants went for two after their touchdown with one minute left in the game. Buffalo is favored by 9.5 points over the Titans on FanDuel Sportsbook.

AP Photo/Ashley Landis