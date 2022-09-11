The first Sunday Night Football game is slated for Sept. 11 between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. It matches two of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the game, including what most observers consider the GOAT. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering its popular No Sweat First Bet to new users in New York for wagering on the NFL and the Sunday Night Game.



The game can be seen on NBC Sports starting at 8:20 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. The Buccaneers and their 45-year-old quarterback are 2.5-point favorites on the road against Dallas.

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Odds and Preview

There’s an old saying that goes “wars are won in the trenches.” At least, it’s pretty old. But it’s definitely not too old to apply to the Tampa Bay football team. If the Bucs are to return to the Super Bowl, they will need to patch together an offensive line that’s lost four starters from a year ago. It wouldn’t be surprising if Tom Brady asks his teammates to wear name tags in the huddle on Sunday.

Brady must be protected if the Buccaneers are going to be contenders this season. The future Hall of Famer was still accurate and his arm was just as strong in 2021 as it’s been in many years, but if he’s going to have the time to stand and read the defenses like an old man sifting through a travel book at a train station, the O line will need to do its job.

The Over/Under for Sunday night’s game is at 51 and given the shaky state of the Tampa line and its defensive strengths (fifth fewest points in the league last season), it’s a good idea to consider the Under for this season opener.

Even if fans of “America’s Team” are unsure about Dak Prescott, one veteran football observer is not.

“I love everything that Dak has done since he’s been the quarterback,” Tom Brady said after his Bucs played Dallas in the 2021 season opener. “I watched him his rookie year, he led the team to a great record. Never let any of the success get to his head. He’s done an amazing job.”

But here we are, about to start the seventh year of the Dak Prescott Era, and while team owner Jerry Jones may adore his QB, some question whether Prescott will ever be a big winner. He has only one playoff victory, and the Cowboys are more controversial than they are relevant. With so many good teams in the conference, Dallas feels like a middle-of-the-pack team at best. Last year the Cowboys were bounced from the playoffs by the 49ers, in a game in which Prescott had 20 incompletions, only one TD pass, and an interception.

On Sunday, the Bucs’ pass rush will test Dak’s ability to throw on the run and out of the pocket, something he’s rarely been able to do consistently well.

Oldest Quarterbacks in NFL History

When he takes his first snap on Sunday Night Football this weekend in Dallas, Tom Brady will become the second-oldest QB to play in the NFL.

George Blanda … 48 years, three months, 18 days on Jan. 4, 1976 Tom Brady … 45 years, one month, six days on Sept. 11, 2022 Steve DeBerg … 44 years, nine months, six days on October 25, 1998 Vinny Testaverde … 44 years, one month, 17 days on December 30, 2007 Warren Moon … 43 years, 11 months, four days on October 22, 2000

AP Photo/Ashley Landis