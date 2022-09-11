With the 2022 NBA Finals behind us, and Golden State crowned victors yet again, what do NBA fans have to look forward to now? If you’re into sports betting, it’s time to put some money down. Odds are already up for next season, and we’re focusing on the Brooklyn Nets’ 2023 NBA Championship Odds.

The Nets are the best chance for New Yorkers to bring an NBA championship home in 2023. (Sorry, Knicks fans, we want better for you, too.)

Not long ago, the Nets seem to have all the ingredients but didn’t nail the recipe to win it all. They entered the 2021-2022 season as betting favorites, with the intimidating lineup of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. But the season was riddled with injuries and vaccination drama, leading Harden to peace out for the 76ers mid-season.

This drama resulted in a disappointing run, with a regular-season record of 44-38. They squeaked into the first round of the playoffs but were shut out in the first round by Boston.

But all of that is in the past.

A future with a healthy Durant, Irving, and Ben Simmons seemed to be in question when Kevin Durant twice requested a trade, but on Aug. 23, Nets General Manager Sean Marks announced that Durant will return for the 2022-23 season. The Nets’ odds dropped when news of the trade request broke, but now they have bounced back toward the top.

Brooklyn Nets Odds to Win 2023 NBA Championship

The Nets opened in the top five betting favorites for the 2023 NBA Championship and are back in that group following Marks’ announcement. The range for the top five is pretty broad, with some NY sportsbooks pricing them within 50 cents and others giving more competitive odds for the lower teams.

Here’s the full lineup of best odds to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

Brooklyn Nets Odds to Win Eastern Conference

The Celtics are the betting favorites for the Eastern Conference win after making it to the NBA Finals, but most sportsbooks have the Celtics, Bucks, and Nets ranked pretty closely for the 2023 conference title.

Here are the best bets currently available to win the 2023 Eastern Conference.

What Will the Nets do with the Off-Season?

After getting knocked out of the playoffs in just four games, the Nets face a lot of scrutiny over their off-season moves.

Durant’s trade request threw a major wrench into Brooklyn’s offseason plans, but now it appears all of the major players will be back. Irving had a player option that would have allowed him to enter free agency, but he opted into the deal so he’ll be back in Brooklyn, too.

Brooklyn management seems focused on continuing to build a team around Durant and Irving. At this point, Simmons should be healthy when the season begins, so Nets fans finally should be able to see the potentially dominant trio together for the first time.

Another big question will be how much Brooklyn is willing to spend in the free agency and in the trade market. Griffin, Aldridge, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic, Bruce Brown, and Nicolas Claxton are all looking at free agency. The Nets also have several trade exceptions that could bring in a couple of new players.

We don’t know what Brooklyn will ultimately decide, but we’re looking forward to the ride.

