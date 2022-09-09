Yankees vs. Rays: Best Odds, Player Props, and Injury Updates

The Yankees and Rays meet in a rivalry series in The Bronx this weekend, a three-game set that will have much to say about which team wins the American League East. Sports bettors in New York have several sports betting apps to choose from for wagering on MLB in September.

In June it appeared the 2022 New York Yankees might elbow their way next to the 1998, 1961, and 1927 teams as one of the most successful in franchise history. Maybe the weight of such expectations was too burdensome. Maybe the hot summer tuckered them out. Or maybe this Yankees team is not as good as it seemed earlier in the season.

Thankfully, wins in April and May count the same as wins in August and September. The Yankees are still in first place, but the Rays, seeking a third straight AL East title, are getting larger in the rearview mirror. Three games separate these rivals in the loss column. With less than a month remaining in the season, these games at Yankee Stadium should have a postseason flavor.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Rays

Friday, Sept 9, 7:05 p.m. ET — Dennis Rasmussen (9-4) vs. Frankie Montas (5-11) Tampa manager Kevin Cash has no choice but to manage Friday’s series opener like a playoff game. If his team is going to hop past the Yankees in the standings, the clock is ticking, and head-to-head matchups are two-game swings in the division race. For that reason on Friday, Rasmussen will be on a short leash. Stay away from strikeout totals on each side in this game.

Dennis Rasmussen (9-4) vs. Frankie Montas (5-11) Saturday, Sept 10, 1:05 p.m. ET — Corey Kluber (10-7) vs. Jameson Taillon (12-4) In the early 1960s, the Detroit Tigers had a pitcher named Frank Lary who had uncommon success against New York, even as the Bombers were winning pennants almost every year. As a result, Lary was dubbed “The Yankee Killer.” That name should now belong to Kluber, who has tormented his former team in 2022. In four starts against New York, Kluber has a 1.08 ERA, 25 Ks, and only three walks. And oh yeah, he’s also allowed just 13 hits. A week ago in Tampa, Kluber fired seven shutout innings against the overmatched Yankees lineup. If the Yankees end up blowing their division lead to the Rays, Kluber may be a big reason. Jameson Taillon is like a good salad. Sure, you enjoy it, and it makes you feel good. But it doesn’t make your toes curl and everyone at the table sort of wonders why you even bothered to go to the restaurant. The right-hander shows up and does his job, but there’s not a heck of a lot to be thrilled about. Still, the Yankees are 20-7 in his starts in 2022, helped by 6.0 runs per game in support.

Corey Kluber (10-7) vs. Jameson Taillon (12-4) Sunday, Sept 11, 1:35 a.m. ET — Luis Patiño (1-1) vs. Clarke Schmidt (5-4) The starting pitchers for Sunday’s afternoon game have not been officially announced by either team. The Yankees were forced to use two of their primary starters on Wednesday in a doubleheader, which means they will likely turn to Schmidt, who pitched 4 1/3 innings in a start against Tampa Bay on Sept. 3. The right-hander threw 45 pitches out of the bullpen on Thursday, but if Aaron Boone holds him back in the first game of this series, that’s an indication that Schmidt will likely get the ball on Sunday. The Rays have a penchant for using an opener when they face a questionable starting assignment, and they won’t want to send one of their top starters to the hill on short rest Sunday. It’s possible Patiño, whom the Yankees have not seen in 2022, could be asked to put in 2-3 innings. This might change depending on how the first two games go in this crucial series.

Luis Patiño (1-1) vs. Clarke Schmidt (5-4)

Yankees Injury Report

It might be easier to list the Yankees who are not dealing with an injury at this point. But here we go, with a depressing list of pinstriped bumps, bruises, and broken bones.

On Sept. 8 the Yankees placed DJ LeMahieu on the injured list with toe inflammation. The infielder has not played since Sept. 4.

Giancarlo Stanton is troubled by a left foot injury. He was used as a pinch-hitter Thursday, but hasn’t started a game since Sept. 5. Maybe manager Aaron Boone doesn’t mind: Stanton is 4-for-39 (.103) since he came off the IL with a left Achilles injury. For hitters, it all starts with the feet and legs, and if those aren’t healthy, you may as well take a table leg to the plate, because a bat won’t help you.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is on the IL with migraines. There is no word on when the left-handed slugger will return. His 30 home runs are second on the team.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi is on the Injured List with a broken bone in his right hand. He had surgery on the hand on Sept. 6. He is expected to miss most of the rest of the regular season.

Relief pitcher Lou Trivino is dealing with nagging lower back soreness. He is likely available to pitch this weekend.

Reliever Scott Effross is rehabbing from a right shoulder strain. He might be available by mid-September.

Righty reliever Albert Abreu is also out until mid-September with elbow inflammation.

Remember Jordan Montgomery? He started 21 games for the Yankees this season before he was traded to the Cardinals at the trade deadline at the end of July. His steady pitching has been missed, and his exit coincided with the Yankees’ losing ways. New York received Harrison Bader for Montgomery, but the outfielder is shelved by plantar fasciitis, which has kept him from making his debut in pinstripes. Team officials insist Bader will play for New York in early to mid-September. His defense and speed would be useful.

Aaron Judge Odds

The tall Yankee outfielder is -1100 to win the AL MVP, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Here are some prop bets for Judge and a few other players for this weekend’s series.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger