It’s a tricky time to be a New York Yankees fan because although the hot start was incredible, the team’s performance since the start of August has been one to forget. The Bronx Bombers were leading the league this season before slipping into second place in the American League not long after the All-Star break.

Still, they’re determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it. With a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, the Yankees have been tough to beat. Despite their August tumble, the Pinstripes are still within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the AL.

Get ready New York sports bettors. It’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with one of the league’s best records, the Yankees are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

As of Sept. 5, the Yankees (80-54) have fallen behind the LA Dodgers, the Houston Astros, and the New York Mets on FanDuel NY, DraftKings NY, and on Caesars Sportsbook NY. The Dodgers (92-41) are leading in the NL West and continue to lead MLB with the best record.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

The Yankees and Astros (86-48) have good leads within their divisions so these odds reflect the fact that they will almost certainly have home-field advantage in the early rounds of the AL Playoffs. The AL Wild Card race is as tight as can be with Tampa Bay, Toronto, and Seattle within two games of one another. Baltimore is 2.5 games behind the race for the final Wild Card.

NY Yankees Update

The Yankees went 10-18 in August, and September is off to a poor start. New York lost two of three to the Rays, who are now within five games of the top spot in the division.

Having a five-game leading the division is a nice place to be, but if the Yankees keep losing during a four-game series against the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins this week, they could be in a position to fall into second place in the AL East when the Rays visit the Bronx next weekend.

It’s difficult to imagine that after establishing such a torrid winning pace in the first half of the season, the Yankees could be in the precarious position they currently are. They’re certainly powerful enough to rip off a long winning streak, but now is the time to actually do that rather than talking about it.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu