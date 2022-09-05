New York Mets World Series Odds 2022

The New York Mets are second in the National League and maintain a lead in the NL East Division. The Mets’ 2022 World Series odds are strong because of that.

The team from Queens is recovering well from a disappointing season riddled with injuries and controversy last year, but the team is showing a stunning recovery this year, with New York fans pumped up for the postseason.

The Mets led the National League nearly every week since Opening Day through the end of July, posting great stats on the road and at home in Citi Field. Francisco Lindor, in particular, seems to have got into his New York groove and is on fire this season. It’s a different team from 2021, and we’re excited to see if they can keep up the momentum. The LA Dodgers have taken over the top spot in the NL, and do not appear to be slowing down.

So, what do the Mets' odds look like to win the World Series?

NY Mets Odds to Win the World Series

The Mets (85-50) are among the top five favorites to win the World Series and trail only the LA Dodgers (92-41) in the National League.

The team from Queens has shaped up to be a formidable force this season, even with aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer missing an extended period of time. Stars like Lindor, Eduardo Escobar, and Pete Alonso have held the team together and continued to rack up wins. But now Scherzer and deGrom are back, so the Mets are ready to hit full stride.

NY Mets Odds to Win the NL Pennant

The odds to win the NL Pennant are even stronger for the Mets:

The Mets have led the NL East for most of the season and had a comfortable lead in the National League as a whole in June. As of Sept. 5, however, the Dodgers have an 8-game lead over the Mets in the National League, and the Mets’ lead in the NL East is down to 1 game.

NY Mets Update

Last week had all the makings of a successful week after the Mets won two out of three against the Dodgers, but then the Mets dropped two of three to the lowly Nationals.

With the wind out of the Mets’ sails, they are presented with a great opportunity to regain some momentum. New York’s next 14 games are against the Pirates, Marlins, and Cubs — three teams that are a combined 80 games below .500. If the Mets are ever going to go on a run and once again put some distance between themselves and the Braves, these next two weeks are the time they’re going to do it.

This two-week stretch begins with four games in Pittsburgh from Monday through Wednesday. After an off day on Thursday, the Mets will fly to Miami for a three-game series against the Marlins.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger