PATH ONE: I can't wait, get me to the best DraftKings NY Promos for NFL Week 1, and let's get started.

PATH TWO: Tell me more about the DraftKings NY promo offers and NFL Week 1 betting options.

Best NFL Week 1 Matchups

Ravens (-7) at Jets: Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET

The Jets are big underdogs at home to start the season against the Ravens, as they should be. The Jets are still trying to make their fans believe the “R” word (“rebuild”). A rebuild is only as good as the mechanic and his tools. Are the Jets wise roster crafters? Or is this a fool’s errand propped up on the shoulders of young gunslinger Zach Wilson?

We won’t know the answers to those questions until at least the bye week, but this home game against a more physical and talented Baltimore team will show us where the leaks are in S.S. J-E-T-S.

Giants (+5.5) at Titans (-5.5): Sunday, Sept. 11, 4:25 PM EDT

The Giants have not opened the season with a road win since 2018. They face a difficult hurdle by going into Nashville to battle the defending AFC South division champions, the Titans.

Tennessee has a classic ball-control offense built around their centerpiece, Derrick Henry. Last season, the running back was on pace for 2,000 yards when he broke his foot. Will Henry stay healthy in 2022? Can he avoid a recurrence of that foot trouble?

More important for the Titans is a defense that ranked sixth in the league is at least as good as it was last season. The Giants will be hard-pressed to get this road win but could have some tricks up their sleeves.

Steelers at Bengals (-6.5): Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET

Since they joined the NFL in 1970 and were tossed into the same division with the Steelers, the Bengals have had a furry chip on their cat shoulders about their rivals from across the Pennsylvania border. Most years, the Steelers have been superior, but Cincinnati emerged last season as a Super Bowl team. This rivalry is red-hot (or orange, as it were).

Joe Burrow wasted little time in becoming a legend. In his second season, and after 29 starts in the league, he became a Super Bowl quarterback. Now, we’ll see how he handles that little nagging thing we call “expectations.”

This AFC North battle is a great way to start your NFL betting season.

Eagles (-4) at Lions: Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET

Last season the Eagles snuck into the playoffs and rapidly showed they weren’t ready to fly, getting swatted down by Tom Brady and the Bucs. Has head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff made the tweaks to push Philly to something better than a barely .500 team?

The Detroit Lions are getting the best face time of the preseason. Their starring role on HBO’s popular “Hard Knocks” program has elevated their stature as a potential “sneaky-good team.” Is that optimism deserved? Well, these are the Lions.

There are those who think head coach Dan Campbell is changing the culture in Detroit. There are those thrilled at the addition of several young talented players to the Lions roster. There are those who think this is the time (finally) for Detroit to become winners. There are those who think these are NTSOL (NOT The Same Old Lions). We’ll believe it when we see it. The proof is in the pudding, as they say. At least those who have pudding say that.

Detroit still has a woefully inexperienced receiving corps, an unproven offensive line, and a QB who throws one interception for every two touchdowns. Sure, the Lions should be gritty and tough as nails, and all those “we’re the underdogs but we’ll show you” cliches. But talent is still king in this league. This first-week matchup will be a chance to see what the Lions are made of, facing a playoff team.

Packers (-1.5) at Vikings (+1.5): Sunday, Sept. 11, 4:25 PM EDT

Here’s an old-school black-and-blue division matchup in Week 1 — the Pack and the Vikings in Minnesota, where fans are thirsty for a winning team. Some experts are picking the Vikings as a sleeper team, with an improved defense and a new head coach. That man — Kevin O’Connell — is expected to wave his hands over Kirk Cousins to transform the Minnesota QB from a leftover turkey sandwich into prime rib.

The Packers once again have their long-haired, publicity-starved quarterback in tow, but is he longer in the tooth? Distracted? Just fed up with a tiny Wisconsin town? It’s been 12 seasons since the Pack ended a playoff run with anything other than a loss. The days of just rolling out of bed and beating down their division rivals are probably over, so 13 wins isn’t a given. Aaron Rodgers will need to prove he’s focused on football, and that he can win on the road.

