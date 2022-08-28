In general, it’s a great time to be a New York Yankees fan, though the team’s performance in August has been one to forget. The Bronx Bombers were leading the league this season before slipping into second place in the American League in the last two weeks.

Still, they’re determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it. With a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, the Yankees have been tough to beat. Despite their August tumble, the Pinstripes are still within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the AL.

Claim up to $1,050 free with DraftKings NY Promo Code

Get ready New York sports bettors. It’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with one of the league’s best records, the Yankees are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

As of Aug. 29, the Yankees (78-50) have fallen behind the LA Dodgers and the Houston Astros on FanDuel NY, DraftKings NY, and on Caesars Sportsbook NY. The Dodgers (88-38) are leading in the NL West and continue to lead MLB with the best record.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

The Yankees and Astros (82-47) have monster leads within their divisions so these odds reflect the fact that they will almost certainly have home-field advantage in the early rounds of the AL Playoffs. The AL Wild Card race is as tight as can be with Tampa Bay, Toronto, and Seattle within 1.5 games of one another. Baltimore, which won two of three games against the Astros in Houston over the weekend, is 1.5 games behind the race for the final Wild Card.

NY Yankees Update

The Yankees are 9-16 in August, so they need to get back on the right track in a hurry. It actually looked like they might start a significant winning streak last week when they won both games against the Mets and won the first two games against Oakland. That momentum came to a halt with losses to the Athletics on Saturday and Sunday.

This week, New York will stay on the West Coast for a three-game series against the LA Angels, and then they’ll get on a plane for a cross-country flight to Tampa Bay, where it will take on the Rays. As the week begins, Tampa Bay is the Yankees’ closest pursuer in the AL East.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu