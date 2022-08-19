The preseason tune-ups continue this weekend for both the Giants and the Jets, who host NFL games on Sunday and Monday. Caesars Sportsbook NY has its $1,500 Risk-Free bet available for NFL preseason action, which gives you an opportunity to fine-tune your betting strategy ahead of Week 1 of the regular season next month.

You may be hearing a lot of chatter about “risk-free bets” because Caesars is getting well-known for this promotional offer. It’s almost as popular in NFL circles as Peyton Manning’s famous “OMAHA!” play call.

The risk-free bet is not complicated. It removes the risk from your first bet with Caesars Sportsbook NY. What better way to prepare for the NFL season than a risk-free bet on the preseason? If you win, celebrate! But if it loses, no worries: you get free bets to use on Week One of the regular season.

Jets, Giants NFL Preseason Game Previews

Bengals at Giants, Sunday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m. ET

The Bengals, the defending AFC champs, are known to rest almost all of their key personnel in preseason games such as this. It may be possible that New York fans won’t even see Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow take a snap, since he is still recovering from an appendectomy.

The last time these two teams met, in November 2020, the Giants won a squeaker, 19-17. But things are much different with the G-Men now. New head coach Brian Daboll is tasked with determining whether QB Daniel Jones has the moxie to lead his offense. Last season, Jones started 11 games and threw for 10 touchdowns. Unless you have The Incredible Hulk running the football for you, that’s no sort of offense. But the only other option Daboll seems to have is 33-year-old journeyman Tyrod Taylor, who should be concentrating on holding a clipboard, not holding off defenders as the Giants starting QB.

Moneylines: Bengals (+200) vs. Giants (-240)

Point spread: Giants -5.5

Total: 38.5

Falcons at Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. ET

It wouldn’t be New York if there wasn’t a quarterback controversy, right? The Jets are unclear whether starter Zach Wilson will be ready for Week 1 of the regular season due to his knee injury, so Joe Flacco is center stage in this preseason game, and probably the next one, too. Yes, Flacco is still in the league, despite an 0-5 record as a starter for the J-E-T-S the last two seasons as an emergency sub. He’s not a solution, he’s a band-aid and not a very reliable one. But this is where the Jets are now without a deep roster.

It may be fun to see the running backs the Falcons can put in the backfield. Atlanta will be one of the better ground machines, with Cordarrelle Patterson being joined by rookie Tyler Allgeier and untested Qadree Ollison in carrying the rock.

Moneyline: Falcons (-135) vs. Jets (+115)

Point spread: Falcons -2

Total: 39

FAQ About the NFL Preseason

How many games do NFL teams play in the preseason?

In 2022, NFL teams will play three games each in the preseason. Week 1 is Aug. 11-14, with Week 2 of the preseason slated for Aug. 18-22. The final week of the NFL preseason will run from Aug. 25-28.

Will the New York Giants and New York Jets play each other in the preseason?

Yes, the Giants and Jets meet on Sunday, Aug. 28 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford for the final game of the preseason.

Do the Jets and Giants play the starters in the preseason games?

Each team handles preseason games differently, but starting players are typically dealt with kids’ gloves in preseason NFL action. You will often see the first-string offense run a few series and then be done for the day, especially skill players like the quarterback, running backs, and wide receivers.

Preseason games give fans a chance to witness the depth of the roster and see young players who are fighting for playing time.

