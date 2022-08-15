In general, it’s a great time to be a New York Yankees fan, though the team’s performance in August has been lackluster. The Bronx Bombers were leading the league this season before slipping into second place in the American League in the last week. Still, they’re determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it.

With a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, the Yankees have been tough to beat. Despite their August tumble, the Pinstripes are still within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the AL.

New York sports bettors get ready, it’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with the league’s best record, the Yankees are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

As of Aug. 15, the Yankees (72-43) have fallen behind the LA Dodgers on FanDuel NY, DraftKings NY, and on Caesars Sportsbook NY. The Dodgers (79-34) are leading in the NL West and passed the Yankees for the best record in the majors weeks ago.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

The Yankees and Astros (70-40) have monster leads within their divisions so these odds reflect the fact that they will almost certainly have home-field advantage in the early rounds of the AL Playoffs. The Blue Jays rallied before the All-Star break and have maintained their position in the No. 1 Wildcard spot.

NY Yankees Update

The Yankees are 3-11 in August, so they could use some home cooking this week after being on the road for the last nine games. The week begins with three games against the Tampa Bay Rays and ends with four games against the Toronto Blue Jays.

If there is any consolation for the Yankees to take from the recent skid, it’s that they’re not in any real danger of dropping below the No. 2 seed in the AL. The Blue Jays are the closest pursuers, and they’re 10 games behind New York. Tampa Bay is 11 games behind the Yankees.

Both of those teams are currently AL Wildcard teams so they’re strong enough that if they smell Yankees blood in the water they could take full advantage and send the Yankees tumbling further. Because of that, this could be a critical week for New York to right the ship and not lose any more ground to the Astros, who have built a 2.5-game lead for the AL’s top spot.

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews