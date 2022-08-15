New York Mets World Series Odds 2022

The New York Mets are second in the National League and maintain a solid lead in the NL East Division. The Mets’ 2022 World Series odds are still strong because of that.

The team from Queens is recovering well from a disappointing season riddled with injuries and controversy last year, but the team is showing a stunning recovery this year, with New York fans pumped up for the postseason.

The Mets led the National League nearly every week since Opening Day through the end of July, posting great stats on the road and at home in Citi Field. Francisco Lindor, in particular, seems to have got into his New York groove and is on fire this season. It’s a different team from 2021, and we’re excited to see if they can keep up the momentum. The LA Dodgers have taken over the top spot in the NL, and do not appear to be slowing down.

So, what do the Mets’ odds look like to win the World Series? New York sports bettors can get all the odds on Mets here.

NY Mets Odds to Win the World Series

The Mets (75-40) are among the top five favorites to win the World Series and trail only the LA Dodgers (79-34) in the National League.

The team from Queens has shaped up to be a formidable force this season, even with aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer out for an extended period of time. Stars like Lindor, Eduardo Escobar, and Pete Alonso have held the team together and continued to rack up wins. But now Scherzer and deGrom are back, so the Mets are ready to hit full stride soon.

NY Mets Odds to Win the NL Pennant

Odds to win the NL Pennant are even stronger for the Mets:

The Mets have led the NL East for most of the season and had a comfortable lead in the National League as a whole in June. As of Aug. 8, however, the Dodgers have a 5.5-game lead over the Mets in the National League.

NY Mets Update

At one point it seemed like the Mets were slipping, but August has been quite strong. New York is 11-3 this month, through Aug.14, and this week brings a chance to break the spirits of the Braves when it comes to winning the NL East.

The Mets lead the Braves by 5.5 games and could add to that cushion this week when they hit the road for a four-game series in Atlanta. Winning the series would be fantastic for the Mets, but even splitting would keep them comfortably ahead in the race for the division title.

There is no room for the Mets to breathe after that, as they head straight to Philadelphia for four games in three days against the Phillies, who currently occupy the third and final NL Wild Card spot.

