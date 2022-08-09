If any one of four New York major professional teams wins its sport’s next championship, bettors could earn a big payout. BetMGM is offering a Title Town Special that delivers if any one of four teams in New York wins a championship.

The Yankees have the best record in the American League. With the New York Rangers coming off a successful season that saw them advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, the chances are pretty good that one of the teams in this special futures bet will win a title.

Get +250 Odds for a New York Championship From BetMGM

The Title Town Special from BetMGM Sportsbook is unique from other sports betting markets. It offers this futures bet:

New York Giants to win Super Bowl 57

OR New York Yankees to win 2022 World Series

OR New York Rangers to win the 2022-23 Stanley Cup

OR Brooklyn Nets to win 2022-23 NBA Finals

Should the Yankees or Rangers win the next title or the Nets or Giants(!) for that matter, you win your Title Town bet with BetMGM. The odds for this futures bet is +250, which means a $100 winning wager gets you an additional $250. That’s a lot of extra cash to celebrate a New York title.

This special futures bet is available to all BetMGM Sportsbook users.

Where can you find the Title Town bets? Navigate to the “Specials” section, find “Title Town Specials,” then click on “Empire City.” You’ll see 20 “Title Town Specials” listed, including “Empire City 1,” which covers the Mets, Jets, Knicks, and Islanders at a price of +475.

You can also select a “Title Town” wager for Philadelphia, the Bay Area, Detroit, Las Vegas, and Chicago, among others. BetMGM Sportsbook has one called “Champa Bay,” get it?

Odds for New York teams to win titles

Odds as of Aug. 10 from BetMGM:

New York Yankees:+375 to win 2022 World Series

Brooklyn Nets: +1600 to win the 2023 NBA Finals

New York Giants: +15000 to win Super Bowl 57

New York Rangers: +1800 to win the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

Best Chance for New York Champion: Rangers

Baseball is now a crapshoot in the postseason, with three layers of playoffs to navigate. One bad turn through a rotation, or a sudden team batting slump, and POOF! your season is over. In the last 12 years, the MLB team with the best record has failed to win the World Series more than it has won the title.

That’s why the Rangers are the most likely New York team to hoist a championship trophy next. Last season, the Rangers rolled to 110 points and got all the way to the NHL’s Eastern Conference Finals. The Rangers return much of that team, and arguably could be better in the upcoming 2022-23 season. Great teams are more likely to stay great in hockey and basketball, and the Rangers are the best opportunity for Gotham fans to celebrate a title soon.

Frequently Asked Questions about Pro Sports Champions

When is the Last Time Each New York Team won a Championship?

For the teams in the Empire City futures bet special from Bet MGM:

Yankees: 2009

Nets: 1974, 1976 (ABA)

NY Rangers: 1994

NY Giants: 2012

The last time other New York teams won a title:

Mets: 1986

Jets: 1969

Islanders: 1983

Knicks: 1973

Has any city won all four major pro championships in the same calendar year?

It’s never happened, no. There’s never been a city that had the champions in MLB, NFL, NHL, and NBA in the same calendar year.

The last time New York had two champions in the same year was 1986 when the Giants and Mets both won.

Which city has won the most titles in the 2000s?

Sadly for New Yorkers, one part of this answer is Boston, and the other part is Los Angeles. Talk about a bitter pill to swallow.

Boston has won 12 titles since 2000 (six in the NFL by the Patriots, four by the Red Sox in baseball, and one each for the Celtics and Bruins).

Los Angeles area teams also have a dozen titles to their credit since 2000 — one by the Dodgers, one by the LA Angels, one also by the Rams in the Super Bowl earlier in 2022, six by the LA Lakers, and three more by the Los Angeles Kings.

