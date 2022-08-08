It’s a great time to be a New York Yankees fan. The All-Star break has come and gone, and the Bronx Bombers are leading the league this season, determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it.

The Yankees have had a strong lead in the American League all season. And with a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, they’re tough to beat. The Pinstripes moved into the No. 1 spot on April 30 and have held onto it since, though the Houston Astros have roared back to within striking distance.

New York sports bettors get ready, it’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with the league’s best record, the Yankees are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

As of Aug. 8, the Yankees (70-39) have fallen behind the LA Dodgers on FanDuel NY, DraftKings NY, and on Caesars Sportsbook NY. The Dodgers (75-33) are leading in the NL West and have caught the Yankees for the best record in the majors.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

The Yankees and Astros (70-40) have monster leads within their divisions so these odds reflect the fact that they will almost certainly have home-field advantage in the early rounds of the AL Playoffs. The Blue Jays rallied before the All-Star break and have maintained their position in the No. 1 Wildcard spot.

NY Yankees Update

Last week was one to forget. New York started with a win over Seattle but then dropped the next two games to the Mariners before losing all three games in St. Louis over the weekend. The five-game losing streak has given the Astros a chance to catch the Yankees. In fact, Houston is even in wins and only one game back in the loss column.

In fact, with the Yankees playing on Monday, Aug. 8, and the Astros off, the teams could be all square if the Yankees lose to Seattle.

New York is in the Great Northwest for three games beginning on Monday. After that, they return back East for three games in Boston. This six-game road trip precedes a nine-game homestand that could go a long way toward giving the Yankees some much-needed momentum.

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray