New York Mets World Series Odds 2022

The New York Mets are second in the National League, and after a strong weekend against the Atlanta Braves, they once again have a solid lead in the NL East Division. The Mets’ 2022 World Series odds are getting shorter because of that.

The team from Queens is recovering well from a disappointing season riddled with injuries and controversy last year, but the team is showing a stunning recovery this year, with New York fans pumped up for the postseason.

The Mets led the National League nearly every week since Opening Day through the end of July, posting great stats on the road and at home in Citi Field. Francisco Lindor, in particular, seems to have got into his New York groove and is on fire this season. It’s a different team from 2021, and we’re excited to see if they can keep up the momentum.

So, what do the Mets’ odds look like to win the World Series? New York sports bettors can get all the odds on Mets here.

NY Mets Odds to Win the World Series

The Mets (70-39) are among the top five favorites to win the World Series and trail only the LA Dodgers (75-33) in the National League.

The team from Queens has shaped up to be a formidable force this season, even with aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer out for an extended period of time. Stars like Lindor, Eduardo Escobar, and Pete Alonso have held the team together and continued to rack up wins. But now Scherzer and deGrom are back, so the Mets are ready to hit full stride soon.

NY Mets Odds to Win the NL Pennant

Odds to win the NL Pennant are even stronger for the Mets:

The Mets have led the NL East for most of the season and had a comfortable lead in the National League as a whole in June. As of Aug. 8, however, the Dodgers have a 5.5-game lead over the Mets in the National League.

NY Mets Update

It was one heckuva week for the Mets, and now they’re likely feeling as great as they have all season. In his first start at Citi Field since July 2021, deGrom pitched five perfect innings and struck out two as the Mets put an exclamation point on their five-game series against the Braves (64-46). New York won four of the five games to build a 6.5-game lead in the division.

The weekend came after the Mets took two of three against the Nationals, so they went 6-2 during a busy week when they badly needed to get right.

Now the Mets turn their focus to the lowly Cincinnati Reds for three home games this week. After that, they’ll host the Philadelphia Phillies, who have won nine of their last 10 to surge into the No. 2 Wild Card position.

AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh