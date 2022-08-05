NY Giants Odds to Make the Playoffs

Will the Giants beat the odds this year or have another entry in a string of lackluster seasons? A look at the NY Giants playoffs odds is a good place to start answering that question.

We’ve discussed before how it’s not going to be too hard for the Giants to outperform their 2021 season when they won four games. And yet, fans are almost scared to hope after years of tough breaks. The Giants haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 when they lost the Wild Card Game.

But wait! Whispers are starting that the Giants could be one of the biggest sleepers of the season. The most important change to the Giants this year is off the roster. New head coach Brian Daboll and new GM Joe Schoen were key figures in the Buffalo Bills’ success in recent years, and Giants fans are hoping to see what they can do this season.

We think the team has a shot at surprising us all.

New York Giants Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

As the NFL season gets into full swing, New York sportsbooks are getting in on the action. You can wager on all kinds of bets, from regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the NFC or AFC Championships, fewest points scored, most points scored, player props, and more.

One of the most popular wagers is who will make it to the NFL playoffs.

The Giants’ odds are looking better than they have in years, priced at to make it to the postseason.

We’ve also got a full rundown of the odds on the Giants’ regular season wins. Or, here are the most competitive odds for Giants’ futures:

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

If you’re looking to hedge your bets, we recommend putting your money in a few different team pots. For example, the Buffalo Bills are looking good on their odds to win the Super Bowl. And while the Giants’ odds are good if you’re hoping for an upset, here’s a list of the teams with the shortest odds to make the playoffs.

Updates from Giants’ Offseason and Training Camp

Shoen and Daboll didn’t waste any time after being hired in January and churned out a productive offseason. The Giants acquired a couple of great picks in the draft in April, including DE Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon and OL Evan Neal out of Alabama. At training camp, Thibodeaux has looked really strong, though analysts are worried about Neal’s performance, which has been uneven. Giants fans shouldn’t be too worried about Neal, though, since it’s still so early on.

At QB, the Giants have a bit of a question mark. The team has insisted it will start Daniel Jones, but he’s been inconsistent in the past, and Tyrod Taylor is waiting in the wings if he can’t get it together. Jones had a rough first couple of days at training camp, but this week he’s seemed to catch his stride. On Wednesday, he completed his final six passes, including a touchdown.

It’s still too early in training camp to tell just how this team will come together, but as things have heated up with full-contact practices, the Giants seem to be moving in the right direction.

AP Photo/John Minchillo