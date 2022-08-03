NY Yankees Add Bally Bet as Sports Betting Partner

The New York Yankees have announced a new partnership with Bally’s Corporation to make Bally Bet New York the official sports betting partner of the MLB team.

It’s the fourth major sports team that Bally’s has joined forces with, having already announced partnerships with the Nashville Predators (NHL), Phoenix Mercury (WNBA), and Cleveland Browns (NFL).

The announcement comes a little more than three months after the Yankees designated FanDuel as an official sports betting partner.

Part of the marketing side of the deal includes LED advertising boards in multiple locations around Yankee Stadium. They will also have an in-game feature on the video board as well as some other marketing efforts.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with Bally’s,” New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Partnerships Michael J. Tusiani said in a press release. “We hope that their branding in Yankee Stadium along with their in-Stadium customer engagement will greatly strengthen Bally’s overall gaming presence in New York.”

The other part of the deal involves Bally’s ability to use the Yankees trademarks and marketing designations. Billy Casino will be an official iGaming partner, Bally Play an official free-to-play gaming partner, and Monkey Knife Fight as the daily fantasy sports partner.

Bally’s Casino Atlantic City will also be a partner of the New York team.

Bally Bet New York App Had Delayed Launch

It took about six months but Bally Bet launched in New York at the beginning of July. Before launching in New York Bally Bet was available in Indiana, Colorado, Iowa, and Virginia.

The mobile sportsbook was one of nine licensed in New York but Bally Bet took much longer to launch. The major sportsbooks (DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and BetMGM) launched quickly in January when online sports betting was legalized.

There wasn’t a clear-cut reason as to why the sportsbook took so long to launch but according to Bally’s Corporation, it had to do with technical updates to the app’s platform.

By launching much later than the rest of the field they were able to avoid some of the promotion competition with competitors at the start of legal online sports betting. The major sportsbooks have spent a lot of money to attract New Yorkers to the industry.

The Bally Bet app is now available on both the App Store and Google Play.

New York Sports Betting

Mobile sports betting in New York has hit the ground running since starting in January it has been a massive industry in the state.

As of July 24, the total New York sports betting handle was estimated to be over $9 billion. The state of New York has the biggest online sports betting market in the country.

The market is expected to have a big boom this fall when college football and the NFL season kick off this fall. It’ll be the first time New Yorkers will be able to make online bets for a full season.

It will be interesting to see how Bally Bet competes with the smaller markets in the coming months given the late entrance into the market.

