The Jets have an uphill battle to the playoffs this year. They went 4-13 last year and haven’t made the playoffs since 2010. But there are a lot of reasons to have hope, too. So let’s look at the New York Jets’ odds of making the playoffs this year and why Jets fans might want to put a little extra money on the team.

One of the biggest reasons to hope is that this is Coach Robert Saleh’s second season, and he’s had more time to get the pieces in the places he wants. Saleh and GM Joe Douglas snagged some great draft picks in April, and they’ve managed to fill out the offense with some receivers who might finally turn Zach Wilson into the weapon Jets fans have hoped for since he was drafted in 2021.

Wilson has reportedly shut off his social media for training camp. Perhaps on account of the flurry of media attention around his “dating life” in mid-July? (Wink.) Whatever the case, we support whatever it takes to focus on a better season, Zach!

Without further ado, let’s check out the odds for the New York Jets’ 2022 season.

New York Jets Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

New York sportsbooks have all kinds of bets available for the 2022-2023 NFL season. You can bet on regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the AFC or NFC Championships, last team to be undefeated, last team to be winless, fewest/most points scored, player props, and more.

And, of course, odds on which teams are most likely to make it to the NFL playoffs. Currently oddsmakers have set the Jets at to make it to the postseason.

In other words, it’s not looking great. Most oddsmakers put the Jets’ regular season wins at around 4.5 to 5.5. Not the worst of the pack, but certainly not the best.

We’ve also got the most competitive futures odds for the Jets:

Plenty of optimism: Bet on improvement with NY Giants season wins total

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the favorite teams predicted to make the playoffs and their running odds across NY sportsbooks. While the Jets are nowhere near the top, another New York team, the Buffalo Bills, are looking strong in odds to win the Super Bowl.

What Could Change the Jets’ Odds This Season?

In June, the Jets jumped to the NFL’s most popular bet for the 2022 playoffs. Their relatively abysmal 2021 season, combined with some rookie talent, meant they were priced pretty low for a team that might have a shot.

For the Jets to make the playoffs, though, they’ll need Wilson to show more consistency than he did last season. They’ll also need to team to stay healthy. Last season, the team suffered the loss of several key players to injury, including OL Mekhi Becton and WR Corey Davis. Both are back at it this year.

Updates from Jets’ Offseason and Training Camp

The Jets had a productive offseason, with a few excellent picks during the NFL Draft in April. A few of the Jets’ rookies have fair odds to win Rookie of the Year: RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and EDGE Jermain Johnson Jr. and CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The team is playing pretty well so far at Training Camp. Wilson has a more robust offensive line and great targets in wide receivers Elijah Moore, Davis, and Wilson. We’re also seeing some good stuff from running backs Michael Carter and Hall.

But Wilson’s ability to level up this year is critical to the Jets’ success, and he’s still inconsistent. In the team’s first full-contact practice Monday, Wilson started strong with a pass to Elijah Moore for a 70-yard touchdown. Unfortunately, later in practice, Wilson went 0-for-4 against the first-team defense.

Saleh praised the defense’s strengths and defended Wilson, showing optimism for the season ahead.

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes