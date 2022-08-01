It’s a great time to be a New York Yankees fan. The All-Star break has come and gone, and the Bronx Bombers are dominating the league this season, determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it.

The Yankees have had a strong lead in the American League all season. And with a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, they’re tough to beat. The Pinstripes moved into the No. 1 spot on April 30 and have held onto it since, though the Houston Astros have roared back to within striking distance.

New York sports bettors get ready, it’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with the league’s best record, the Yankees are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

As of Aug. 1, the Yankees are slightly ahead of the LA Dodgers on FanDuel NY but slightly behind the Dodgers on DraftKings NY and on Caesars Sportsbook NY. The Dodgers (68-33) are leading in the NL West and have caught the Yankees for the best record in the majors.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

The Yankees (69-34) and Astros (67-36) have monster leads within their divisions so these odds reflect the fact that they will almost certainly have home-field advantage in the early rounds of the AL Playoffs. The Blue Jays have won six in a row as of July 25 and have moved into the No. 1 Wildcard spot.

NY Yankees Update

Last week began poorly for the Yankees as they lost both games of the Subway Series to the Mets at Citi Field. The Bronx Bombers bounced back nicely and won the first three games of their four-game set against the Kansas City Royals. Kansas City avoided the sweep with an 8-6 win on Sunday.

New York gets this week started at home with a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners used a 14-game winning streak to surge into Wild Card contention. They are currently in the No. 2 Wild Card spot.

After that, the Yankees head west to take on the St. Louis Cardinals, who are also fighting for a playoff berth. The Cardinals are one game out of the NL Wild Card race but also three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central title.

