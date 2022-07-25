It’s a great time to be a New York Yankees fan. The All-Star break has come and gone, and the Bronx Bombers are dominating the league this season, determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it.

The Yankees have had a strong lead in the American League all season. And with a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, they’re tough to beat. The Pinstripes moved into the No. 1 spot on April 30 and have held onto it since, though the Houston Astros are getting closer and closer by the week.

New York sports bettors get ready, it’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with the league’s best record, the Yankees (66-31) are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

As of July 25, the Yankees are slightly ahead of the LA Dodgers on FanDuel NY but slightly behind the Dodgers on DraftKings NY. Caesars Sportsbook NY has the two teams in a dead heat. The Dodgers (64-30) are leading in the NL West, but the Yankees still have a better record.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

The Yankees and Astros (64-32) have monster leads within their divisions so these odds reflect the fact that they will almost certainly have home-field advantage in the early rounds of the AL Playoffs. The Blue Jays have won six in a row as of July 25 and have moved into the No. 1 Wildcard spot.

NY Yankees Update

The Yankees began the second half of the season in disappointing fashion on July 21 when they lost both games of a doubleheader against the Astros in Houston. That allowed the Astros to get within striking distance of the AL’s best record, and it’s sure to be one of the most-watched races in the coming months.

New York bounced back in a big way with a three-game sweep of the surging Baltimore Orioles over the weekend to maintain its hold on the AL’s top spot.

Now the Yankees turn their focus to two games against the Mets on July 26-27. The Subway Series will be hotly contested this week since both teams are among the favorites to win their leagues. Two games in July won’t make or break their seasons, but the Yankees and Mets could add some momentum with a sweep of the series.

After that, the Yankees will play host to the lowly Royals for three games in the Bronx over the weekend.

