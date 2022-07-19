The 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be played on July 19 in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium — the second-oldest ballpark in the National League. The game will match the best players in the National League against the best in the American League. It serves as the ceremonial mid-season break for the baseball season. The game will be televised at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Betting on the Major League Baseball All-Star Game

Here are three fun ways to wager on the Midsummer Classic:

Moneyline bet on All-Star Game winner Wager on the MVP of the All-Star Game Margin of victory

Moneyline Odds for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The line from Caesars NY and other New York sports betting apps entering Tuesday’s game is -105 on the AL and -115 on the NL. For an All-Star game, typically the home team gets slightly better odds to win. There is no real “spread’ for baseball betting, but you can lay down money on the total runs, which Caesars has at Over 8 (+105) and Under 8 (-125).

Betting on the Winning Margin

Because pitching is currently ahead of hitting in the game, run-scoring is down. This might tell you that an exhibition game with baseball’s best pitchers could result in a lower, tighter score. Four of the last five MLB All-Star Games were decided by one or two runs.

You’ll find some longer odds in the winning margin betting category:

One-Run Margin of Victory: +550

Two-Run Margin of Victory: +750

All-Star Game MVP Odds

One of the most enjoyable ways to enjoy the annual All-Star Game is to bet on the game’s Most Valuable Player. This year, the favorites are many of the top stars from the National League, along with a two-way superstar representing a team from southern California other than the Dodgers. See my in-depth analysis below.

MLB All-Star Game MVP Odds and Prediction

Usually, it’s one of the starting position players who wins the All-Star Game MVP award. In the last 15 games, the MVP has been a starting non-pitcher 12 times.

Here are the odds for the 18 position players starting the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles:

Shohei Ohtani +450

Aaron Judge +550

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +800

Mookie Betts +1000

Giancarlo Stanton +1200

Paul Goldschmidt +1200

Trea Turner +1800

Ronald Acuna Jr. +1800

Byron Buxton +1800

Manny Machado +1800

Rafael Devers +1800

Joc Pederson +4000

Wilson Contreras +5000

Alejandro Kirk +5000

Tim Anderson +6000

Jeff McNeil +7500

Andres Gimenez +7500

William Contreras +7500

There’s something about being comfortable that can help a player perform well. As a result, it’s worth looking at Dodgers Mookie Betts and Trae Turner, who are both in the starting lineup.

Shohei Ohtani is not scheduled to pitch (he started the 2021 ASG), but will serve as DH for the AL.

Vladimir Guerrero won the MVP award at last year’s ASG. Four players have won the MVP in the All-Star Game twice: Willie Mays, Gary Carter, Steve Garvey, and Cal Ripken Jr.

Pederson at +4000 is my Pick to win ASG MVP

I like former Dodger Joc Pederson to win the MVP honor. He’s a left-handed pull hitter who likes to jump on early-count fastballs and might yank a pitch into the stands against pitchers not familiar with him. A winning $50 bet on Pederson would net you $2,000.

My second favorite is Betts, who can do so many things on the field, with his bat, arm, and legs. If he plays several innings, the Dodger star might get three at-bats to do some damage. As a real longshot, consider the other Contreras brother, William, who is DHing for the NL and has 19 homers in fewer than 102 career games.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill