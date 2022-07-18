It’s a great time to be a New York Yankees fan. It’s the All-Star break, and the Bronx Bombers are dominating the league this season, determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it.

The Yankees have had a strong lead in the American League all season. And with a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, they’re tough to beat. The Pinstripes moved into the No. 1 spot on April 30 and have held onto it since, steadily putting distance between themselves and the rest of Major League Baseball.

New York sports bettors get ready, it’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with the league’s best record, the Yankees (64-28) are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

As of July 18, the Yankees are slightly ahead of the LA Dodgers on FanDuel NY but slightly behind the Dodgers on DraftKings NY. Caesars Sportsbook NY has the two teams in a dead heat. The Dodgers are leading in the NL West, but the Yankees have a significant margin of wins over LA.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

The Yankees and Astros have monster leads within their divisions so these odds reflect the fact that they will almost certainly have home-field advantage in the early rounds of the AL Playoffs. The fact that the Blue Jays are the third favorite to win the AL is noteworthy because if the playoffs began on July 11 they would be the last team to qualify for the playoffs.

NY Yankees Update

The Yankees roared into the All-Star break by scoring 27 runs in two games against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday and Sunday. They needed that boost after dropping two of three games against the lowly Cincinnati Reds in the middle of the week. Although New York has been the best team in baseball through the All-Star break, it is 8-7 during July.

Later this week, the Yankees will have a chance to kick off the second half of the season in a big way with a doubleheader against the Astros in Houston on Thursday. It will be a fight between the top two teams in the American League. The Yankees hold a 4.5-game lead for the AL’s best record.

After that, the Yankees will head back East for a three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore.

