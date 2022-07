New York Mets World Series Odds 2022

The New York Mets are second in the National League, but after building a big lead in the NL East, they have come back to the pack. The Mets’ 2022 World Series odds are getting longer because of that.

The team from Queens is recovering well from a disappointing season riddled with injuries and controversy last year, but the team is showing a stunning recovery this year, with New York fans pumped up for the postseason.

The Mets led the National League nearly every week since Opening Day through the end of June, posting great stats on the road and at home in Citi Field. Francisco Lindor, in particular, seems to have got into his New York groove and is on fire this season. It’s a different team from 2021, and we’re excited to see if they can keep up the momentum.

So, what do the Mets’ odds look like to win the World Series? New York sports bettors can get all the odds on Mets here.

NY Mets Odds to Win the World Series

The Mets (58-35) are among the top five favorites to win the World Series and trail only the LA Dodgers (60-30) in the National League.

The team from Queens has shaped up to be a formidable force this season, even with aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer out for an extended period of time. Stars like Lindor, Eduardo Escobar, and Pete Alonso have held the team together and continued to rack up wins.

NY Mets Odds to Win the NL Pennant

Odds the win the NL Pennant are even stronger for the Mets:

The Mets have led the NL East for most of the season and had a comfortable lead in the National League as a whole in June. As of July 18, however, the Dodgers have a 3.5-game lead over the Mets in the National League. In the AL, the Yankees and the Houston Astros both have better records.

NY Mets Update

The Mets passed a stern test in the week leading up to the All-Star break. Facing a three-game series at Atlanta, the Mets were in danger of losing their lead in the NL East. That didn’t happen, though, because the Mets won two out of three against the Braves to lengthen their lead atop the division. Then, over the weekend, the Mets took three out of four from the Cubs in Chicago to give themselves an 11-6 record so far in July.

There will be many more tests throughout the second half of the season, and they begin right away following the All-Star break. The Mets will host a three-game series against the San Diego Padres (52-42) before welcoming the MLB-leading Yankees (64-28) to Citi Field for two games on July 26-27.

