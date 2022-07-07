The standings don’t matter when the Yankees and Red Sox meet. The rivalry is always hyper-charged. Beginning on Thursday, the two teams meet in a four-game series at Fenway Park in Boston, and Caesars NY Sportsbook has a big offer waiting for sports bettors.

The Yankees have a 14-game lead over the Red Sox in the AL East and are on pace to win 117 games, which would be a major league record. But the Red Sox are in a playoff position, and regardless of how many games the “Evil Empire” wins in the regular season, postseason success is not guaranteed. The Sox would like nothing more than to knock off the Yankees this weekend and put a giant dent in the side of the Big Pinstriped Machine.

Pitching Matchups: Yankees at Red Sox, July 7-10

Thursday, July 7, 7:10 p.m. ET: Gerrit Cole (7-2, 2.99) vs. Josh Winckowski (3-2, 3.12)

Gerrit Cole (7-2, 2.99) vs. Josh Winckowski (3-2, 3.12) Friday, July 7, 7:10 p.m. ET: Nestor Cortes (7-3, 2.44) vs. TBD

Nestor Cortes (7-3, 2.44) vs. TBD Saturday, July 7, 7:15 p.m. ET: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19) vs. TBD

Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19) vs. TBD Sunday, July 7, 7:08 p.m. ET: Jameson Taillon (9-2, 3.63) vs. Nick Pivetta (8-6, 3.68)

Series Notes

Gerrit Cole has a 5.06 ERA in six starts at Fenway, where he’s allowed seven HR.

The Red Sox have a .926 OPS against Nestor Cortes and have lit him up for an 8.16 ERA in seven starts.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .464 in 28 career at-bats against Jordan Montgomery.

Rafael Devers has two HR off Nestor Cortes in six career at-bats.

Aaron Judge has batted only .179 with a .615 OPS at Fenway Park.

Josh Donaldson seems to love the Green Monster. He has a .307 career average with 7 HR and a .967 OPS at Fenway.

The Sox have three starting pitchers on the IL (Rich Hill, Nathan Eovaldi, and Garret Whitlock). All three are nearing a return to the rotation, though it’s unclear if any of them will pitch this weekend against the Yankees. Chris Sale, who hasn’t pitched since last October, is also rehabbing with a possible reappearance this month.

Yankees: World Series? Judge MVP?

Whenever a team has the type of first-half the Yanks have had, folks wonder whether the magical 117 can be reached — as in wins. The record for wins in a season is 116, shared by the 2001 Seattle Mariners and the 1906 Chicago Cubs.

The Yankees had 58 wins through 81 games, the halfway point of the season, putting them on pace to get close to a single-season win record. But, that assumes a lot will keep going right in the last half. The Yankees will need to stay healthy, especially the pitching staff, where their rotation has essentially been the same steady five guys (Cole, Cortes, Taillon, Montgomery, and Luis Severino). The offense is patient and powerful. The Yankees lead baseball in homers and walks. But 59 wins in the second half will be tough.

The Yankees are +400 to win the World Series, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Aaron Judge American League MVP Odds

Caesars NY has Judge listed as the favorite for the AL Most Valuable Player Award (-125). His primary challengers will be Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Rafael Devers, and Yordan Álvarez. In New York, however, sports bettors cannot wager on awards. You’ll have to travel to a neighboring state to place your Judge MVP bet.

Judge, who leads the AL in home runs and RBI, finished second in MVP voting in 2017, and fourth a year ago. He’s trying to become the third Yankee to hit 50+ HR in a season twice. The others? Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle. That’s what you call good company.

AP Photo/John Minchillo